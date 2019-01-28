Women in Architecture 2019 shortlists revealed

This year’s shortlists for the Architect of the Year award and the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture bring together architects from around the world

We are delighted to announce the architects shortlisted for this year’s Architect of the Year award and the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture. The shortlists feature architects based in Switzerland, Spain, Ireland, France, the Netherlands and China, working locally and internationally on projects spread across residential, educational, industrial and cultural sectors.

The Architect of the Year award rewards a single recently completed project while the Moira Gemmill prize recognises excellence in design and a bright future for women designers under the age of 45, with an emphasis on a portfolio of achievements and completed projects.

The Architect of the Year shortlist comprises: Eva Prats for Casal Balaguer Cultural Centre in Palma de Mallorca, Spain by Flores & Prats and Duch-Pizà; Sheila O’Donnell for the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary, by O’Donnell + Tuomey; Ellen van Loon for the Qatar National Library in Doha, by OMA; and Carme Pigem for De Krook Library in Ghent, Belgium, by RCR Arquitectes and Coussée & Goris Architecten.

In the frame for the Moira Gemmill Prize are: Lina Ghotmeh of Lina Ghotmeh Architecture, based in Paris, France; Irene Pérez of TEd’A Arquitectes, based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Xu Tiantian of DnA Design and Architecture, based in Beijing, China; and Jeannette Kuo of Karamuk Kuo, based in Zürich, Switzerland. Named in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, director of design at the V&A and latterly director of capital programmes at the Royal Collection Trust, this award comes with a £10,000 prize.

All shortlisted candidates will present to our world-renowned judging panel and the winners of will be announced at the AJ/AR Women in Architecture Luncheon at The Savoy on Friday 1 March – click here to book your seat.

The Women in Architecture awards, in association with The Architectural Review and The Architects’ Journal, are in place to inspire change in the architectural profession by celebrating great design by women architects from around the world and promoting role models for young women in practice.

The Architect of the Year shortlist

Casal balaguer flores and prats Eva Prats has been shortlisted for Casal Balaguer Cultural Centre in Palma de Mallorca, Spain by Flores & Prats and Duch-Pizà. Image: Adrià Goula

Central european university odonnell & tuomey Sheila O’Donnell, founding director of O’Donnell + Tuomey, has been shortlisted for the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary. Image: Tamás Bujnovszky

Qatar national library oma Ellen van Loon, partner at OMA, has been shortlisted for the Qatar National Library in Doha. Image: Iwan Baan

De krook rcr 4 Carme Pigem has been shortlisted for De Krook Library in Ghent, Belgium by RCR Arquitectes and Coussée & Goris Architecten. Image: Hisao Suzuki

The Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture shortlist

Stone garden housing lina ghotmeh Lina Ghotmeh is the founder of Lina Ghotmeh Architecture based in Paris, France. Shown here is the Stone Garden Housing in Beirut, Lebanon

Orsonnes school teda Irene Pérez is a co-founder of TEd’A Arquitectes based in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Shown here is the Grangécole in Orsonnens, Switzerland. Image: Luis Díaz Díaz

Brown sugar factory xu tiantian Xu Tiantian is the founding principal of DnA Design and Architecture based in Beijing, China. Shown here is the Brown Sugar Factory in Songyang, Zhejiang, China. Image: Wang Ziling