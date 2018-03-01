WIA partner: Scott Brownrigg

‘Supporting the WIA programme will enable us to ensure accessibility to the profession and equality at all levels’
Scott Brownrigg is committed to encouraging and promoting diversity and equality through inclusion throughout its design studios and within the profession. Becoming supporters of the Women in Architecture Programme will enable the Practice to elevate this dialogue, to collectively work with others across the industry in ensuring that accessibility to the profession and equality at all levels can be achieved.
Darren Comber, chief executive, Scott Brownrigg