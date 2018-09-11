WIA partner: Benoy

I’m really delighted that this year, Benoy will be taking part in the Women in Architecture partner programme. Joining the programme marks our continuing commitment to supporting both the women of Benoy and those in the wider architecture profession. As a global business, we’ve been pursuing this agenda for a number of years – I’m proud to say 45% of our workforce and 40% of our senior leadership are female. Having a strong gender balance is also critical to our success as designers, we need to be representative of the world we’re designing for. We continue to explore opportunities to enable this further, reviewing our recruitment processes to enable balanced candidate slates at senior levels and enabling flexible working practices wherever possible.

I’m excited about the opportunities being a partner on the programme will bring, both for the women at Benoy but also for us as a business, partnering with others to make real and positive change.

Jamie Webb, head of EMEA, Benoy