Welcome to the W programme

The W programme, in association with The Architectural Review and the Architects’ Journal, seeks to change the profession for the better

Following on from eight years of Women in Architecture, the W programme is a partner programme, a series of events and awards that celebrate exemplary work in architecture by women from around the world and promote role models for young women in practice

Alongside our practice partners – who are making a public commitment to equality – we are working to raise the profile of women in architecture worldwide, inspiring change as a united voice of this global call for respect, diversity and equality.

Our partners participate in an annual survey which offers an important snapshot of the experience of women architects in the UK, as well as a series of events for sharing best practices for supporting women and promoting healthy working environments for everyone in architecture.

Our W Awards are a crucial touchstone, inspiring change in the architectural profession by celebrating exemplary work of all kinds from across the globe; from the design of the world’s most significant new buildings to contributions to wider architectural culture, from lifetimes of achievement to the work of women with bright futures ahead.

For the future of architecture to be relevant, we must shake off the shackles of ‘the gentleman’s profession’. The new architect is a vibrant, socially relevant maker of places for people. We look forward to working with you to make it so.