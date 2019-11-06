W partner: ThirdWay Architecture

We are excited to be one of the younger, medium-sized practices joining the W programme. Founded on the belief of doing things differently, we’re committed to building a practice that is diverse, inclusive and challenges the status quo. We have a balanced gender studio and constantly strive to better ourselves to become industry leaders both in the studio environment we offer and the inclusive architecture we design.

With one of the best maternity policies in the country as a baseline, we encourage all staff to take ownership of their projects from concept to delivery, with all sexes encouraged to engage clients, work with contractors and embrace the key part they play in the leadership, growth and diversity of the business. We promote the success of each individual, using the strength of the collective, for all the women, men or non-binary people who are, or will be, part of ThirdWay Architecture.

Petr Esposito, founding partner, ThirdWay Architecture