Women in Architecture awards 2018 shortlists revealed

This year’s shortlists for the Architect of the Year Award and the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture include female architects from around the world

We are delighted to announce the female architects shortlisted for this year’s Architect of the Year Award and the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture. The shortlists bring together architects from the UK, Spain, South Africa, Peru, Paraguay and South Korea.



The Architect of the Year award rewards a single recently completed project while the Moira Gemmill prize recognises excellence in design and a bright future for women designers under the age of 45, with an emphasis on achievements and completed projects.

The Architect of the Year shortlist comprises: Sandra Barclay for the Paracas Museum by Barclay & Crousse, Biba Dow for the Garden Museum in London by Dow Jones, Ángela García de Paredes for Twin Houses in Oropesa by Paredes Pedrosa, and Stephanie Macdonald for Cowan Court in Cambridge by 6a Architects.

In the frame for the Moira Gemmill Prize are: Ilze Wolff of South African practice Wolff Architects, Gloria Cabral of Paraguayan Gabinete de Arquitectura, Anna Puigjnaner and Maria Charneco of Spanish practice MAIO, and Sook-hee Chun of Korean Wise Architecture. Named in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, director of design at the V&A and latterly director of capital programmes at the Royal Collection Trust, this prize comes with a £10,000 fund.

All shortlisted candidates will present in person to our world-renowned judging panel and the winners of will be announced at the AJ/AR Women in Architecture Luncheon at Claridge’s on Friday 2 March – click here to book your seat.



The Women in Architecture Awards, in association with The Architectural Review and The Architects’ Journal, are in place to inspire change in the architectural profession by celebrating great design by women architects from around the world and promoting role models for young women in practice.

The Women in Architecture Architect of the Year shortlist

Sandra Barclay, co-founder of Barclay & Crousse Architecture, for the Paracas Museum in Paracas, Peru. Photograph by Jean Pierre Crousse

Biba Dow, co-founder of Dow Jones Architects, for the Garden Museum in London, UK. Photograph by David Grandorge

Ángela García de Paredes, co-founder of Paredes Pedrosa, for Two House in Oropesa, Spain. Photograph by Luis Asín

Stephanie Macdonald, co-founder of 6a Architects, for Cowan Court in Cambridge, UK. Photograph by Johan Dehlin

The Women in Architecture Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture shortlist

Gloria Cabral, co-founder of Gabinete de Arquitectura based in Paraguay. Photograph by Federico Cairoli

Sook-hee Chun, co-founder of WISE Architecture based in South Korea. Photograph by Kyung Roh

Anna Puigjaner and Maira Charneco, co-founders of MAIO Architects based in Spain. Photograph by José Hevia