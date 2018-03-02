Women in Architecture Award winners announced

Sandra Barclay and Gloria Cabral have been named the winners of the Architect of the Year Award and the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture

The Architectural Review and The Architects’ Journal are delighted to announce Sandra Barclay as Architect of the Year and Gloria Cabral as the winner of the Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture in the 2018 Women in Architecture awards, revealed today.

The Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture recognises excellence in design and a bright future for women designers under the age of 45, with an emphasis on achievements and completed projects, while the Architect of the Year award rewards a single recently completed project.

Sandra Barclay, co-founder of Barclay & Crousse in Peru, has won the Architect of the Year award for her work on Peru’s Museo de Sitio de Paracas, designed by Barclay & Crousse, which has been designed to blend into its harsh desert surroundings as well as withstand them. The original museum was almost totally destroyed in the 2007 earthquake, and the design of its replacement had to preserve a memory of the former structure.

The judges commended the building’s simplicity and strength in a challenging context, commenting that in the face of lack of control onsite and limited resources, ‘the architects responded to the lack of context with a design that is both robust and simple, yet powerful, and even its man-made imperfection adds value to the building’. Read the AR’s piece about the Paracas Museum here

Ar women in architecture sandra barclay paracas museum cristobal palma 4 Paracas Museum, Peru, by Barclay & Crousse. Photograph by Cristobal Palma

Gloria Cabral, partner at Gabinete de Arquitectura in Paraguay, combines rational yet innovative construction techniques with humble materials, such as Paraguayan brick, inviting a challenge to conventions. Her projects aim to find more efficient ways to transform the environment with the tools available.

Beyond her deep understanding of materials and construction, judges commended Cabral’s ‘sensitive appreciation of the life and use of the buildings she designs’. They noted that her commitment to architecture is ‘extraordinary’ and that ‘her passion is infectious’.

Cabral will receive a £10,000 prize fund created in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, director of design at the V&A and latterly director of capital programmes at the Royal Collection Trust. The prize fund will support Cabral in her continuing professional development. Read the AR’s piece about Cabral’s work here

Ar women in architecture gloria cabral gabinete fada federico cairoli 2 FADA, Paraguay, by Gabinete de Arquitecture. Photograph by Federico Cairoli

The Architect of the Year shortlist also included Biba Dow for the Garden Museum in London by Dow Jones, Ángela García de Paredes for Twin Houses in Oropesa by Paredes Pedrosa, and Stephanie Macdonald for Cowan Court in Cambridge by 6a Architects, while the shortlist for the Moira Gemmill Prize included Ilze Wolff of South African practice Wolff Architects, Anna Puigjnaner and Maria Charneco of Spanish practice MAIO, and Sook Hee Chun of Korean WISE Architecture.

Also celebrated in the 2018 Women in Architecture awards is British architect and founder of AL_A Amanda Levete, who won the 2018 Jane Drew Prize, an award recognising an architectural designer who, through work and commitment to design excellence, has raised the profile of women in architecture. Read the AR’s profile piece here

Dutch artist Madelon Vriesendorp is the winner of the 2018 Ada Louise Huxtable Prize, which recognises individuals working in the wider architectural industry who have made a significant contribution to architecture and the built environment. Read more about Vriesendorp’s work here