W Awards 2020 shortlists revealed

This year’s shortlists for the Moira Gemmill Prize and the MJ Long Prize bring together architects under 45 from around the world and promote excellence in practice in the UK

We are delighted to announce the architects shortlisted for this year’s Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture and the inaugural MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice. The Moira Gemmill shortlist features architects based in Italy, Niger and the United Kingdom, while the MJ Long shortlist looks at architects based in the UK, working across educational, residential, cultural and commercial sectors.

The Moira Gemmill Prize recognises excellence in design and a bright future for women designers under the age of 45, with an emphasis on a portfolio of achievements and completed projects, while the MJ Long Prize celebrates architects who are excelling in practice.

The Moira Gemmill Prize shortlist comprises: Simona Della Rocca, co-founder of BDR bureau, based in Turin, Italy; Mariam Kamara, founder of Atelier Masomi, based in Niamey, Niger; Stefanie Rhodes, co-founder of Gatti Routh Rhodes, based in London, UK; and Francesca Torzo, founder of Francesca Torzo Architetto, based in Genoa, Italy. Named in memory of the late Moira Gemmill, director of design at the V&A and latterly director of capital programmes at the Royal Collection Trust, this award comes with a £10,000 prize.

In the frame for the MJ Long Prize are: Emma Fairhurst of Collective Architecture, for Calton Hill City Observatory, Edinburgh; Alice Hamlin of Mole Architects, for Marmalade Lane, Cambridge; Tracy Meller of Rogers Stirk Harbor + Partners, for Centre Building at the LSE, London; and Nicola Rutt of Hawkins\Brown, for Here East, London.

Shortlisted architects will present to our world-renowned judging panel and the winners will be announced at the AJ/AR W Lunch at Battersea Arts Centre on Friday 6 March, alongside talks by Yasmeen Lari, winner of this year’s Jane Drew Prize for Architecture, and Beatriz Colomina, winner of the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize for Contribution to Architecture – click here to book your seat. Join us in conversation with the shortlisted architects at the W Forum, an event held on Thursday 5 March at London’s Conway Hall, where they will present their work and discuss their practice. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Formerly known as Women in Architecture and in association with The Architectural Review and the Architects’ Journal, the W Awards recognise women’s global contribution to the profession, promote role models for young women in practice and encourage respect, diversity and equality in architecture.

The Moira Gemmill Prize for Emerging Architecture shortlist

Simona della rocca bdr enrico fermi school simone bossi Simona Della Rocca, co-founder of BDR bureau, based in Turin, Italy. Pictured here is Enrico Fermi School, photographed by Simone Bossi

Mariam kamara masomi danadji james wang Mariam Kamara, founder of Atelier Masomi, based in Niamey, Niger. Pictured here is Dandaji Community Centre, photographed by James Wang

Stefanie rhodes grr bethnal green jack hobhouse Stefanie Rhodes, co-founder of Gatti Routh Rhodes, based in London, UK. Pictured here is Bethnal Green Mission Church, photographed by Jack Hobhouse

062240260003 b s Francesca Torzo, founder of Francesca Torzo Architetto, based in Genoa, Italy. Pictured here is Z33 Museum, photographed by Gion von Albertini

The MJ Long Prize for Excellence in Practice shortlist

Emma fairhurst collective calton hill susie lowe crop Emma Fairhurst of Collective Architecture, for Calton Hill City Observatory, Edinburgh. Photograph by Susie Lowe

Alice hamlin mole marmalade lane david butler Alice Hamlin of Mole Architects, for Marmalade Lane, Cambridge. Photograph by David Butler

Tracy meller rshp centre building joas souza Tracy Meller of Rogers Stirk Harbor + Partners, for Centre Building at the LSE, London. Photograph by Joas Souza