Join the The Architectural Review’s editorial team online at 5:30pm on Thursday 28 May to find out how a 124-year-old magazine is made today

What role do magazines play in shaping architectural culture? Join the whole AR family as we lift the lid on how the magazine is made: how we put together words and images, commission the right photographers and writers, and choose the buildings and topics we write about. We will also exclusively reveal what we have planned for the upcoming issues and offers for attendees!

The open book: inside the AR for the AF 100 Day Studio Thursday 28 May 2020

This is a virtual event hosted on Zoom

5:30pm BST The event is free to join but for for security reasons, the AF requires attendees to have a registered Zoom account

This event is part of the Architecture Foundation’s 100 Day Studio, a daily diet of online lectures, interviews, building tours, panel discussions and quizzes, held for 100 weekdays from Monday 6 April to Thursday 27 August, in response to our current health crisis.