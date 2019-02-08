Join Owen Hatherley, 6a Architects, Assemble and the AR at South London Gallery on Wednesday 20 February to celebrate this month’s Failure issue

The story of architecture is a catalogue of failures: a story of trial and error, defeat, rejection, accidents, and disuse. This month’s issue of The Architectural Review argues that failure is one of the most fertile and constructive threads of architectural production. Out of disuse comes reuse, out of accidents comes beauty, and out of trial and error comes refinement.

Form follows failure: The Architectural Review on buildings, obsolescence and afterlives Wednesday 20 February South London Gallery 65-67 Peckham Rd, London SE5 8UH 6:30pm Tour of Fire Station led by 6a Architects

7:00pm The AR in conversation with Owen Hatherley, Tom Emerson and Stephanie Macdonald (6a Architects) and Paloma Strelitz and Adam Willis (Assemble) Buy your ticket here (tour of Fire Station and drinks included in ticket price)

Join us to celebrate the Failure issue at South London Gallery and discuss buildings, obsolescence and afterlives with AR contributor Owen Hatherley, founders of 6a Architects and designers of the South London Gallery Tom Emerson and Stephanie Macdonald, and Paloma Strelitz and Adam Willis, from multi-disciplinary collective Assemble. Building on Owen Hatherley’s piece in this month’s AR, alongside which both SLG’s Fire Station by 6a Architects and Goldsmiths CCA by Assemble appear, we will explore the possibilities offered by practicing within existing structures and both the architectural and political implications of this practice.

The conversation will begin at 7pm, preceded by a short tour of the Fire Station at 6:30pm lead by 6a Architects.