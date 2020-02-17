The Architectural Review is looking for a sub-editor to join its editorial team

2019 architectural review covers 800x528 1[2]

Since The Architectural Review was founded in 1896, it has striven to place itself at the vanguard of architectural culture and production. The editorial team is now looking for a talented, reliable and meticulous sub-editor with an evident interest in architectural publishing, ability to work in a fast-paced environment and strong organisational skills to join its small and busy team in its central London office, working across both print and online platforms.

This freelance position (a minimum of 8 days a month at the AR’s London offices) would suit a sub-editor who has substantial experience (5+ years) specifically in architectural publications, and is proficient in InDesign. With an eye for detail and consistency, the candidate should be able to cut and rework copy sensitively, lucidly and accurately, but also recognise when to exercise restraint. They should have the curiosity and resourcefulness to robustly interrogate text, enjoying the challenge of producing clear and compelling storytelling.

The position includes:

- Sub-editing and proofreading all written copy for the print publication

- Sub-editing any additional written copy on the website

- Sub-editing and proofreading written copy for occasional monographs, commercial content, and awards catalogues

- Fact-checking all text to ensure published content is correct and accurate

- Writing captivating headlines, standfirsts and captions for the print publication

- Working efficiently and independently to meet tight monthly production deadlines

- Liaising with the editorial team to ensure efficient running of the production cycle

- Responsibility for uploading and approving all pages for press

Day rate: negotiable and competitive