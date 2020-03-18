The Architectural Review in the time of Covid-19

Firstly, we would like to wish all our readers, subscribers, contributors, supporters and friends all around the world well at this extremely uncertain and unprecedented time – look after yourselves and each other. In this moment of mixed messages and misinformation, we wanted to let our valued readers know that we are currently rethinking the way we work and how we reach you.



The AR April 2020 issue has gone to press and should be with you soon, although there may be some postal delays locally – please be patient and kind at this difficult time.

If you are a subscriber and have any questions or problems, please email or call +44 (0)1604 828705. If you are a corporate subscriber, please contact . Please ensure your online account is activated to receive digital content. If you have purchased an issue from the AR shop and are having trouble with your order, please email .

We are also investigating new methods of reaching you that do not rely on our printers or postal workers, who do not have the option of working from home. Consider a digital AR subscription to join the conversation online today and help support independent critical architectural writing – all our content is available digitally, anywhere in the world.



We are currently experimenting with ways to communicate and converse now that we are atomised and dispersed, a challenge for a team so used to working closely and collaboratively in our office. We will not be asking writers to travel to visit buildings during this period for their safety and that of the general public. We are discussing what architectural criticism and the role of publications like the AR can be at this time of confinement and what issues are raised by this extraordinary and challenging situation. Despite the difficulties, it is also a time to ask questions and seek perspective. Bear with us as we have these conversations and evolve a new way of working.



This time can be an opportunity to reflect and slow down. Read and rethink with us and our new AR Reading List – simply register to read seven pieces from our 124-year history for free. They will be carefully selected and curated every week for you to read, wherever you are, to spark your imagination or simply pass the time.