The AR is looking for an architecture graduate to join its editorial team

Since The Architectural Review was founded in 1896, it has striven to place itself at the vanguard of architectural culture and production.



The editorial team is looking for an exceptional candidate with an evident passion for architectural publishing, sophisticated computer literacy and strong organisational skills to join its small and busy team in its central London office, working across both print and online platforms.



This part-time position (2 to 3 days a week) would ideally suit a Part 1 or Part 2 architecture graduate and includes:

- Updating the AR website with both new and archive content

- Editing architectural drawings for the print publication

- Designing and sending curated email newsletters to readers

- Promoting stories on digital platforms and products on our online shop to grow our audience

- Writing headlines and online posts

- Sourcing images and chasing commissions from our global network of contributors

- Supporting production editors in the licensing of images

- Supporting editorial team on general enquiries, reproduction requests and office management

- Preparing awards- and events-related content in co-ordination with marketing

- Supporting the editorial team in delivering commercial content