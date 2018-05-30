The AR is looking for a freelance architecture graduate to join its editorial team

Since The Architectural Review was founded in 1896, it has striven to place itself at the vanguard of architectural culture and production.



The editorial team is now looking for an exceptional candidate with an evident passion for architectural publishing, sophisticated computer literacy and strong organisational skills to join its small and busy team in its central London office, working across both print and online platforms.



This freelance position (2 to 3 days a week) would ideally suit a Part 1 or Part 2 architecture graduate and includes:

- Updating the AR website with both new and archive content

- Editing architectural drawings for the print publication

- Designing and sending curated email newsletters to readers

- Promoting stories on digital platforms to grow our audience

- Sourcing images and chasing commissions from our global network of contributors

- Writing headlines and online posts

Salary: daily rate depending on experience, but competitive



To make an application, please send a CV (on no more than 2 sides of A4), a concise portfolio (of up to 5 pages and a maximum of 5MB) and a cover letter including why you think you would add value to the AR (in no longer than 350 words).



Please send your application to rupert.bickersteth@emap.com by Wednesday 13 June.