Support the AR and independent critical writing with a digital subscription

3 April, 2020

Stay safe and stay home with The Architectural Review

The AR depends on its subscribers to bring you fearless storytelling, independent critical voices and thought-provoking projects from around the world. Subscribers support an ecosystem of writers and photographers and guarantees our editorial independence.

If you have ever considered a subscription to The Architectural Review, now is the perfect time to begin a digital subscription, to wander freely around the world and through 124 years of architectural history from the safety of your home.

Delve into pieces from our archive, as well as additional online articles, interviews, reviews, podcasts and films. Some of the most-read pieces this year include Phineas Harper’s Outrage on greenwashing and Jean Dethier’s new history of raw earth architecture, both featured in February’s Soil issue, as well as old favourites: Charles Jencks on how architecture becomes music and an essay revisiting Alison Smithon’s ideas on mat-building. No need to wait for the post – access the latest magazines as digital page-turners today, including issues that are sold out on our online shop.

The AR might not cover news, but we send carefully curated newsletters to our readers each week, delivering the newly introduced reading lists and photo-essays as well as the latest AR stories straight to your inbox. Receive the AR Competitions newsletter every Monday, exclusively available to subscribers, for a carefully selected collection of the most exciting international design competitions, each accompanied by a helpful Q&A with the client, competition organiser, or an architect who shares lessons learnt working on a similar brief.

Like many publications and newspapers, the AR is sharing more stories for free, including our weekly AR Reading List of pieces both new and old, but our paywall is what allows us to pay our writers and other contributors. This is a challenging time for everyone, and the print media industry is no exception – if your local independent bookshop is still taking online orders, please consider supporting them by purchasing your AR there if possible.

Take time to rethink, stay home, and reflect with us.

Become a subscriber today – students receive a 30 per cent discount

 

 

