The first book of its kind, New Chinese Architecture details the lives, achievements and ambitions of 20 successful, influential women architects living and working in China today

New Chinese Architecture: Twenty Women Building the Future will be launched in Tong Ming Studios in Shanghai on 30 March and at the London Festival of Architecture in June 2019.



Including architects who have featured in the pages of the AR, such as Lu Wenyu, co-founder of Amateur Architecture Studio, and Hu Rushan, co-founder of Neri&Hu, the book features architects of considerable influence that are producing important and challenging work that is not only altering the Chinese skyline but also transforming social reality on the ground.

Img 9913 tcedit Lu Wenyu at the degree show at the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou. Image: Ping Wei

Also included in the book are Du Juan, who in 2017 wrote a review of O-office’s galleries and youth hostel in iD Town, Shenzhen, and Wang Wei, who runs Field Architecture Office and specialises in rural reconstruction and local village development.



The book is dedicated to the all-female team of architecture students - based at XJTLU university in Suzhou - who worked on this project for almost two years. The project was led by Dai Yiqing and Kuang Wei, and authored by Austin Williams.

Front cover higher res (3)

For more details of launch events, lectures and debates, visit the New Chinese Architecture website here.