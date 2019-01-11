Join us for a sneak peek behind the scenes of this month's special issue

Meet the AR at magCulture in London on Thursday 24 January to find out more about our long illustrious history

From libraries and archives to the architecture of text itself, this month’s bumper issue asks whether books and words shape architecture just as much as buildings. We meet bookmaker Irma Boom and publisher Lars Müller, visit the libraries of Clorindo Testa and Alberto Kalach – as well as the buildings for books included in our AR Library award shortlist – and invite you into our Book of Books, filled with features inspired by books both old and new.

magCulture meets The Architectural Review Thursday 24 January magCulture, 270 St John Street, London, EC1V 4PE Doors open at 6:30pm, introduction at 7:00pm Buy your ticket here (drinks included in ticket price)

Founded in 1896, the AR has a proud 122-year-old tradition of challenge and criticism, scouring the globe for architecture that provokes and inspires, and relying on its immense archive and critically acclaimed writers to shape architectural discourse. Admired around the world for its fearless storytelling, independent critical voice and elegant design, the AR engages with the wider social, cultural and political context architecture sits in. From in-depth thinkpieces to beautifully illustrated critiques of significant buildings, the AR offers its unique perspective to the biggest issues of our time.

Meet editor Manon Mollard and the editorial team at magCulture on Thursday 24 January for a sneak peek behind the scenes of this month’s special issue and to find out more about the AR’s long illustrious history – and what the future holds.