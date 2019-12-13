Reputations Live: Stephen Parnell on Alison and Peter Smithson at the Soane Museum

Join us at the Soane Museum on Wednesday 22 January 2020 for the next talk in the second series of Reputations Live, presenting architecture’s biggest influencers and agitators from the AR’s Reputations series

The second series of Reputations Live will once again explore the most prominent, prolific and notorious architects from Sir John Soane’s day to our present age, as featured in the AR’s Reputations series, started in 2011.

In the fifth talk of the series, Stephen Parnell, architect, critic and Programme Director at Newcastle University’s School of Architecture, presents Alison and Peter Smithson. For a couple for whom ordinariness was such an important motif, they were anything but. The Smithsons’ reputation rests on a small number of ordinary buildings and an extensive archive of extraordinarily well-documented architectural thinking, writing and teaching.

Reputations Live: Stephen Parnell on Alison and Peter Smithson Wednesday 22 January 2020 Soane Museum, 13 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3BP 7pm £10 (£5 students) Book now

In the six-part series, hosted at the Soane Museum, writers, critics and practitioners champion their chosen architects for a live audience.