Reputations Live: Rowan Moore on Lina Bo Bardi at the Soane Museum

The Reputations Live series continues at the Soane Museum on Wednesday 20 November, presenting architecture’s biggest influencers and agitators as featured in AR’s Reputations

The second series of Reputations Live will once again explore the most prominent, prolific and notorious architects from Sir John Soane’s day to our present age, as featured in the AR’s Reputations series, started in 2011.

In the sixth and final talk of the series, Rowan Moore, architecture critic at The Guardian and author of Why We Build, presents Lina Bo Bardi. The Brazilian Modernist’s work is celebrated for its punchy, honest concern for social good. Bo Bardi was a political activist, designer of furniture, temporary exhibitions and theatre sets, as well as an architect and each activity extended and informed the other.

Reputations Live: Catherine Slessor on Charlotte Perriand Wed 12 February 2020 Soane Museum, 13 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3BP 7pm £10 (£5 students) Book now

In the six-part series, hosted at the Soane Museum, writers, critics and practitioners champion their chosen architects for a live audience.