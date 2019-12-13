Your browser is no longer supported

Reputations Live: Rowan Moore on Lina Bo Bardi at the Soane Museum

13 December, 2019

The Reputations Live series continues at the Soane Museum on Wednesday 20 November, presenting architecture’s biggest influencers and agitators as featured in AR’s Reputations 

The second series of Reputations Live will once again explore the most prominent, prolific and notorious architects from Sir John Soane’s day to our present age, as featured in the AR’s Reputations series, started in 2011.

In the sixth and final talk of the series, Rowan Moore, architecture critic at The Guardian and author of Why We Build, presents Lina Bo Bardi. The Brazilian Modernist’s work is celebrated for its punchy, honest concern for social good. Bo Bardi was a political activist, designer of furniture, temporary exhibitions and theatre sets, as well as an architect and each activity extended and informed the other. 

Reputations Live: Catherine Slessor on Charlotte Perriand

Wed 12 February 2020

Soane Museum, 13 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3BP

7pm

£10 (£5 students)

Book now

In the six-part series, hosted at the Soane Museum, writers, critics and practitioners champion their chosen architects for a live audience.

2019
Wednesday 2 October: Darran Anderson on Giovanni Battista Piranesi 
Wednesday 16 October – Shiromi Pinto on Minnette de Silva
Wednesday 6 November – Jack Self on Rem Koolhaas
Wednesday 20 November – Catherine Slessor on Charlotte Perriand 

2020
Wednesday 22 January – Stephen Parnell on Alison and Peter Smithson
Wednesday 12 February – Rowan Moore on Lina Bo Bardi

 

 

