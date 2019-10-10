Your browser is no longer supported

Reputations Live: Jack Self on Rem Koolhaas at the Soane Museum

10 October, 2019

Join us at the Soane Museum on Wednesday 6 November for the next talk in the second series of Reputations Live, presenting architecture’s biggest influencers and agitators from the AR’s Reputations series

The second series of Reputations Live will once again explore the most prominent, prolific and notorious architects from Sir John Soane’s day to our present age, as featured in the AR’s Reputations series, started in 2011.

In the third talk of the programme, Jack Self, architect and editor-in-chief of Real Review, presents Rem Koolhaas. Koolhaas’s heroic trajectory provides an impossible formula for success, combining unquestioned genius with a waning culture of willigness to embrace the figure of the starchitect.

Reputations Live: Jack Self on Rem Koolhaas

Wednesday 6 November

Soane Museum, 13 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3BP

7pm

£10 (£5 students)

Book now

In the six-part series, hosted at the Soane Museum, writers, critics and practitioners champion their chosen architects for a live audience.

Wednesday 2 October: Darran Anderson on Giovanni Battista Piranesi 
Wednesday 16 October – Shiromi Pinto on Minnette de Silva
Wednesday 6 November – Jack Self on Rem Koolhaas
Wednesday 20 November – Catherine Slessor on Charlotte Perriand 
Wednesday 22 January – Stephen Parnell on Alison and Peter Smithson
Wednesday 12 February – Rowan Moore on Lina Bo Bardi

 

 

