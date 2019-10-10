Reputations Live: Catherine Slessor on Charlotte Perriand at the Soane Museum

The Reputations Live series continues at the Soane Museum on Wednesday 20 November, presenting architecture’s biggest influencers and agitators as featured in AR’s Reputations
The second series of Reputations Live will once again explore the most prominent, prolific and notorious architects from Sir John Soane’s day to our present age, as featured in the AR’s Reputations series, started in 2011.
In the fourth talk of the programme, Catherine Slessor, architecture writer, critic and former editor of The Architectural Review, presents Charlotte Perriand. Inspired by Art Deco, the machine aesthetic, organicism, biomorphism, Art Brut and industrial prefabrication, French architect and furniture designer Charlotte Perriand deeply believed that good design should be fundamentally transformative and accessible to all.
Reputations Live: Catherine Slessor on Charlotte Perriand
Wednesday 20 November
Soane Museum, 13 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3BP
7pm
£10 (£5 students)
In the six-part series, hosted at the Soane Museum, writers, critics and practitioners champion their chosen architects for a live audience.
Wednesday 2 October: Darran Anderson on Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Wednesday 16 October – Shiromi Pinto on Minnette de Silva
Wednesday 6 November – Jack Self on Rem Koolhaas
Wednesday 22 January – Stephen Parnell on Alison and Peter Smithson
Wednesday 12 February – Rowan Moore on Lina Bo Bardi