Printing architecture: shifts in criticism

AR Editorial Assistant Lili Zarzycki speaks to ArchiNet about the AR’s history and the changing role of the critic and of critical publication

What role do magazines play in shaping architectural culture? Recorded on Thursday 11 June, Lili spoke to Saudi Arabia-based platform ArchiNet as part of their series of free design talks, discussing different modes of criticism from the history of The Architectural Review, and considering how the role and aims of a 124-year-old publication have changed over the course of its long history.

Please note: at one point during questions following the talk, Lili mistakenly states that Catherine Slessor became editor of the AR in 1991. In fact, Slessor did join The Architectural Review in 1991, but did not become editor until 2010.

