Imagined Ireland: Tom de Paor in conversation with the AR

Watch Tom de Paor speak on his imagined Ireland at the Architectural Assocation in London on 14 November
Game plan: TAKA, Ireland
13 November, 2019George Kafka
Merrion Cricket Club pavilion in Dublin by TAKA Architects epitomises their ethos of creating buildings rooted in their physical and sociological contexts
Polished conversation: Clancy Moore, Ireland
11 November, 2019Lili Zarzycki
Clancy Moore evoke a quiet poetics of architecture, solid and thorough and brimming with whispering references
Imagined Ireland: Tom de Paor in conversation with The Architectural Review
10 October, 2019
Join us at the Architectural Assocation in London on 14 November to experience Tom de Paor’s imagined Ireland
Foreign correspondence: the AR in the islands of Ireland
29 August, 2019
Join Andrew Clancy, Shelley McNamara, Lisa Godson and Cian Deegan in Dublin on Wednesday 18 September to celebrate the AR’s islands of Ireland issue
Cut a dash: Hollybrook Grove in Dublin, Ireland, by David Leech Architects
19 July, 2019Eleanor Beaumont
AR House highly commended: The practice’s first house, in a quiet suburb, is a bubbling collage of germinating ideas, clever references and meticulous details
Nature of nurture: school buildings in Rosmuc and Inis Mór, Ireland, by Paul Dillon Architects
9 July, 2019Lisa Godson
Simplicity of materials and form characterise these school buildings in the remote reaches of western Ireland
Revisit: Birr Community School in County Offaly, Ireland by Peter and Mary Doyle Architects
8 July, 2019John McLaughlin, Aoibheann Ní Mhearáin
The generosity and economy of Birr Community School by Peter and Mary Doyle Architects is as pertinent today as 40 years ago
Transport hub in Belfast, Northern Ireland by Hall McKnight
19 June, 2019Gary A Boyd
As part of an ambitious masterplan for Colin, Belfast, Hall McKnight’s transport hub is hoped to catalyse regeneration of the hitherto neglected, dislocated and disconnected city fringe
Wild west: Pálás cinema in Galway, Ireland by dePaor
17 June, 2019Lili Zarzycki
The fierce and peculiar fantasy of dePaor’s cinema becomes a test of romantic mettle
Identity check: slow architecture grows on the islands of Ireland
14 June, 2019Shane O’Toole
The critical culture of Irish architecture, so painstakingly developed over the last half century, is now under threat of starvation