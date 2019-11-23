Tickets now available for international, peer-reviewed conference and publication FABRICATE 2020 at The Bartlett

Fabricate 8x5 Source: Philip Beesley/Waterloo&LASG Noosphere, Toronto, 2018, showing expanded shell topologies

FABRICATE is a triennial conference and publication exploring digital fabrication, co-organised by The Bartlett School of Architecture UCL, Swinburne University of Technology and College of Architecture, Art, and Planning at Cornell University. The conference will be held at the Bartlett’s hub at Here East, in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London, in early April 2020.

Earlier this year organisers opened a call for works and works-in-progress from academics and practitioners, which explore and exemplify how the latest digital design and fabrication technologies are enabling new and creative construction opportunities. From computational design, to material performance and manipulation, to robotic fabrication, FABRICATE is seeking to promote a full spectrum of research and creative practice in architecture, engineering and related industries.

Founded at The Bartlett School of Architecture in 2011, FABRICATE has witnessed, documented and discussed transformation in design and making, providing a platform for pioneering and innovative work. The first edition, themed ‘Making Digital Architecture’, gathered 220 project submissions from 37 countries. FABRICATE has since taken place in Zurich in 2014 (‘Negotiating Design and Making’) and Stuttgart in 2017 (‘Rethinking Design and Construction’). Since its inception FABRICATE has attracted more than a thousand delegates and 610 project submissions from leading practices and world-renowned institutions.