Designing tomorrow today with Lumion

Sponsored feature: freed from a technological arms race that focused solely on visual information, architects are now exploring the unique potential of renders to convey emotion and a sense of place – as well as building vital bridges between practices and the communities in which they work

Beyond photorealism

With photorealistic visualisation now commonplace, understood and expected by many clients, architects and designers are beginning to look beyond the technology’s aesthetics and towards its vast communicative potential.

A revealing story appeared on the design website Dezeen earlier this year, when an eagle-eyed reader spotted that a submission shortlisted for the site’s interior design award had in fact been accompanied by ‘hyper-realistic’ computer renders instead of the entry requirement of ‘at least one photograph’. The project was promptly disqualified.

Within the story were a series of images highlighting the tells: the repetition of grain on a wood texture, the inaccurate billowing of a curtain and the faceted edge of a table. Many commenters chided Dezeen for not spotting such obvious clues, although just like in a game of Where’s Wally?, it’s incredibly easy to spot them once you know where they are.

Architectural review lumion visualisation render rendering 01 Source: Oner Oncer As photorealistic rendering becomes faster and easier, architects are turning their attention to the details that can help to weave a narrative.

One comment, however, hit on an interesting if deliberately propositional point – if the project isn’t actually being visited, how much difference is there really in the aspects of a project that are communicated between a realistic render and a (most likely edited) photograph?

The answer lies in the way in which computer visualisation straddles two categories of representation, which we can loosely term the ‘informative’ and the ‘emotional’. Both are a means of translating an architect’s intention, but those in the former category are intended to communicate material finishes, dimensions and spatial relationships, while those in the latter go about the messier task of evoking the particular feel of a space or concept. Think of Renzo Piano’s napkin sketches of the Shard, or even the paintings of Zaha Hadid compared with, say, a construction drawing or a BIM model.

For architectural practice, reconciling these two categories has proven incredibly difficult, and historically the forms of representation disseminated within the profession are wildly different from those disseminated to the public. The architect has many tools to easily show construction workers how the walls are made, but showing those who will live in or use a project how they might feel once inside is another task entirely.

‘Introducing lifestyle details or sounds act as an immediate trigger for an emotional response’

Photorealistic rendering completely shifted this relationship. Over the past 10 years the ability to produce photorealistic renders more quickly and more easily has increased so dramatically that we now take for granted how much of an unbuilt project we are able to see and understand – the informative and emotional are no longer so distinct, but begin to blend together; the realism of the informative detail creates a gateway for the emotional to be explored.

This was not true of the blocky forms of early computer visualisations, which do little to stir emotions or inspire. The key to effectively communicating a project to a client or a user is their ability to relate, and it takes a certain level of detail beyond a default grey massing model to achieve this. Be it realistic sunlight or landscape, or the sound of water and birds tweeting, these aspects create the life around and within a building rather than just looking at the physical architecture itself.

As with any powerful new tool, and just like the photography, this provoked a backlash. What will it do to client expectations? What if we lose the ability to tell the difference? Throughout this debate, as Dezeen’s example demonstrates, the focus swings back to the visual, informative aspect of the render, rather than its emotive potential.

‘While its critics saw photorealism in computer visualisation as an end in itself, for these practices it is acting as a means to a greater end’

In the interview documented below, Mathieu Anfosso of Ten Over Media sums up this preoccupation, stating how for too long the field of architectural visualisation has been ‘running in circles around an information focus’. For Anfosso, the ways in which many deploy visualisations continue to focus too heavily on conveying information rather than the exploration of what Anfosso terms ‘messier’ ideas of emotion and communication, which rendering is uniquely well-placed to explore.

At Ten Over Media, the shortcut to this human relation was introducing lifestyle details or sounds that act as an immediate trigger for an emotional response: a camera resting on a chair or a view of a landscape at sunset. These are depicted using techniques from the world of film, positioning the architectural project as a backdrop or literally a ‘set’ for activity rather than the sole focus.

This emotive ability goes beyond connecting with a potential visitor or user at the individual level. It also has the ability to draw in collaborators or communities to take part in a designer’s vision, demystifying that which previously the architect may have struggled to convey through drawings or words.

Architectural review lumion visualisation render rendering ten over 02 Source: Ten Over Media Ten Over Media draw on techniques from the film industry in the creation of pre-opening videos, not only visualising buildings but also attempting to communicate emotion and atmosphere through carefully chosen shots

Dutch architect Paul Spaltman, for example, used rendering to generate a sense of shared endeavour with a community in Suriname, who were able to almost immediately begin construction. ‘They could see that the project wasn’t just a dream, but one step further’, wrote Spaltman.

Another example can be found in the work of MASS Design Group, profiled below, who place the emotive power of visualisations at the core of an architectural approach that seeks to connect with and have the maximum impact within communities that would otherwise be unable to take an active role in the design process.

What these practices all share is a consideration of visualisation beyond photorealism. Rather than being final products in themselves, these renders are being used as the foundation for a host of other opportunities for architectural practice. While its critics saw photorealism in computer visualisation as an end in itself, for these practices it is acting as a means to a greater end.

Rendering to communicate: MASS Design Group

While MASS Design Group’s initial use of renderings was confined to ‘hero shots’ of final designs, today rendering has become a vital part of their everyday design process. ‘Ten years ago photorealistic renderings were something very few offices could do very well, they required a lot of time and cost a lot’, says associate Nadia Perlepe. ‘Now we attempt to tell a more complex story, beyond the perfect representation of the building as an object.’ Since being founded in 2008, MASS has focused on delivering the maximum social and political impact to the communities in which their projects are built, working with the mantra ‘justice is beauty’. In these contexts, the ability to quickly convey ideas to a broad audience is key. MASS ensure that visualisations ‘never stand alone’, incorporating them into videos that tell the wider stories of their projects with the voices of the communities in which they are placed.

The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, 2018-present

Architectural review lumion visualisation render rendering mass 03 Source: Mass Design Group The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund collaborated with MASS Design Group to design an extensive campus in rural Kinigi, home to approximately half of the world’s mountain gorillas

Located in Rwanda, the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund will provide the fund with a purpose-built campus to amplify their mission of conservation – protecting and studying gorillas, training conservationists and growing the conservation capacity of local communities. Currently the organisation operates out of a rented facility far from the national park and lacking adequate space. After a gift from The Ellen Fund, the Fossey Fund was able to partner MASS in the design of a purpose-built, permanent headquarters in Rwanda, incorporating a conservation gallery, educational research spaces and accommodation for researchers and students.

In conceiving and presenting this project, designer Youssouf Renzaho says visualisations were the ‘most important’ part, allowing the fund to ‘visualise their investment’ at an early stage of the scheme. Following MASS’s idea of renders never simply being stand-alone objects, fly-through videos of the project have already played an important part in allowing the proposed architecture to appear in promotional videos for the scheme alongside footage of the Fossey Fund’s work.

Both the general massing as well as the material palette of the project were key elements where rendering made an impact. ‘Understanding how different forms, shapes and sizes of building elements are affecting the overall experience of the space helps to identify elements that are out of scale’, said Renzaho.

Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture, 2017-present

Architectural review lumion visualisation render rendering mass 05 Source: Mass Design Group Renders of the Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture campus in Bugesera allowed the design to be brought to life before it had been fully delivered. This communicated its promise to both internal and external interests, who could now visualise the interconnected elements of the complex design in the landscape

Working in partnership with the Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (RICA) and project management firm Remote Group, MASS have led the masterplanning, architecture, landscape, and engineering design for RICA’s new campus in Bugesera, Rwanda.

Including housing, academic spaces, and processing facilities, the campus is a series of structures over a landscaped site, which includes its own solar farm and water treatment plant in order to be energy independent.

‘Communicating the intent for a phased masterplan, especially one where the landscape plays such an important role in the pedagogy, can be a challenge’, said senior design associate Chris Hardy. ‘Rendering the campus and buildings in their “grown in” state was critical to successfully communicate the design.’

This aspect of showing a design ‘grown in’ is a particularly interesting one. With so many aspects to the design and various interconnecting buildings that may complete at different times, visualisations allowed the scheme in its entirety to be communicated to all of the different parties who would be moving into the campus.

‘It is becoming much more of a tool both internally and externally’, said Hardy. ‘Rendering to communicate to our internal teams is just as important as rendering to communicate to our partners.’

Africa Centre Of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases, 2017-present

Architectural review lumion visualisation render rendering mass 01 Source: Mass Design Group

Architectural review lumion visualisation render rendering mass 02 Source: Mass Design Group (With above) renders of the Africa Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases enabled the geometric issues and user experiences to be fully appreciated to achieve client approval

As part of ACEGID’s effort to equip the entire African continent to stop future epidemics quickly and effectively, MASS is leading on the construction of a new genomics laboratory in Ede, Nigeria – the first of its kind on the continent.

The new centre will train scientists in genomics-based tools for the control and elimination of infectious diseases. By sharing these findings globally, ACEGID will become part of a bio-surveillance network monitoring some of the world’s greatest health threats.

Focusing on a connection between people and their environment, the centre is designed to foster collaboration between scientists, students and international partners through an integrated layout of labs, shared space, offices and classrooms, rather than each in isolation.

‘The ability to quickly see the design allowed us to understand certain complex geometric issues and user experiences by being able to walk through the design’, said senior architect Caroline Alsup. ‘This was especially true of ACEGID, which was on an incredibly tight time frame. Using Lumion we were able to create videos and imagery quickly to understand the entirety of the design and get client buy-in very easily.’

Alsup also outlines certain strategies that avoid the presentation of the render as a ‘final’ object. ‘Views can be simplified so as not to look too photorealistic and suggestive of a final approach. This often means dematerialising and decontextualising the image so that one focuses only on the design decisions at hand.’

Rendering to inspire: Ten Over Studio

Architecture and interior practice Ten Over Studio was founded in 2014 by a team of creatives and architects in California. The firm had always used 3D visualisations in the studio, but when tasked with creating a pre-opening marketing video for one of their projects in 2017, Mathieu Anfosso – an architectural designer and creative – joined forces with his twin brother Remi, bringing in his experience from the film industry. Together they formed Ten Over Media (a department of Ten Over Studio), addressing what they perceived to be a lack of emotion and storytelling in architectural visualisations. Here, Mathieu Anfosso explains how this approach works, and what it could mean for the future of 3D visualisation

Architectural review lumion visualisation render rendering ten over 01 Source: Ten Over Media Ten Over Media’s approach treats the 3D model as a ‘set’ into which a narrative is inserted. This image comes from a pre-opening video of a mountain retreat close to the Rocky Mountains

With so much of the discussion around rendering focusing on photorealism and visuals, I’m particularly interested in your narrative-led approach. Do you feel there is a wider shift occurring here?

I think it all comes down to the viewer. Their perception and expectations have changed over the last 10 years. 3D renderings have been around for a while now and they have become common and standard for everyone, not just within the industry. People get what you’re trying to do much faster than before and want to be entertained – they want us to tell them stories. The viewer attention needs to be grasped in a different way.

What is it about rendering that provides scope for this more than other forms of representation?

For us the focus is on emotion, and emotion is messy. It’s not mathematical, it’s very human, non-linear and there’s not one way to get there. Convincing graphics don’t make a good story or hook an audience in the long term.

And rendering has always been perceived as the opposite to these ideas of emotion – it is accurate and mathematical, rather than a sketch, which has this kind of messy human quality already built in.

One leaves room for interpretation and the other not so much. With a sketch you are giving something to the viewer, and they will translate it with their own experience and understanding. You are getting to their emotional state in a different way.

They are two different conversations, and the industry seems to have been running in circles around an informational focus. Yes, 3D renders are about showcasing designs and sometimes even celebrating beautiful architecture. But if they only give this information, they miss potential when it comes to advertising and marketing, which is about creating persuasive content with experiences and emotion.

A lot of the 3D rendering content you see faithfully follows an ‘information script’, showing the architecture, how spaces relate and the amenities of the project. It’s contemplative, passive, sometimes a bit wistful. It’s using similar cinematography, lighting and storytelling. Usually there is no narrative to follow because the goal is to show the property, so it’s always almost the same no matter what the property has to say. Most of all, it’s never really memorable.

Architectural review lumion visualisation render rendering ten over 04 Source: Ten Over Media The extent of the vast site was modelled, incorporating the mountains themselves, right down to ‘lifestyle’ details such as poolside scenes which would resonate with visitors

How were you using visualisations before discovering the potential of these more filmic techniques?

I used to be a true believer in 3D visualisation celebrating architecture and showing the beauty of it. But when I started working at Ten Over Studio, the focus was on the creativity and the people, and on bridging the gap between trained professionals and the communities they work with.

When we started to get the film industry involved in our work through my brother Remi, we were showing videos to audiences that had no reaction to pretty architectural spaces but reacted to shots that they would understand more, such as ‘lifestyle’ shots, the sound of cicadas, or morning light on a pillow. We recognised that if they were reacting to this, there was something to learn from it.

Cava Robles RV Resort, our first marketing video project as Ten Over Studio, was the shift, as the visualisations were being used for marketing purposes, so we had different goals. This was the video that sparked it all.

Now that you are working more closely with the worlds of marketing and branding in addition to architectural practice, how has it influenced the way in which you approach your own designs? Is there still this strong focus on narrative?

It’s always there – that’s the end goal. When we started working heavily with the advertising industry we also drastically shifted our use of 3D content for our own projects to align with this approach of telling stories rather than showing objects.

The type of documents we use for presentation packages are extremely easy to understand for both advisory bodies and the public. Wherever the project is located, we work with that community and try to learn about them and hear them to provide presentations that can really be understood by everybody.

In the studio, as soon as we start thinking about general massing we start modelling volumes in 3D. When we are showing something, it has to be somewhat finished, even though it’s not. We do the same thing with the videos. When we share a first draft with the client, it has to look and sound as though it’s in effect finished. It’s kind of a balance to find.

Architectural review lumion visualisation render rendering ten over 03 Source: Ten Over Media Details including a campfire and a backpack casually leant against a chair were considered of equal importance to a shot of the actual buildings, and are combined with filmic techniques that make Ten Over Media’s videos instantly recognisable

And these ideas of building trust with a community have clear overlaps with the marketing and advertising industry.

Building trust with an audience comes in part with brand consistency, which is one of the key things we work on. When we start a project as Ten Over Media, our clients give us their target market research and branding material related to the project. It’s probably the most important tool that we need to start work, because that’s what we use to develop the story.

So you’re experimenting early on in 3D with your own built projects, but at what point do visualisations start to play a part in your marketing-oriented work?

At Ten Over Media, renders are coming pretty late in the game. There is a lot of preparation – the filming team uses the branding and marketing documents to start developing the story that the audience will follow.

Then we go on site – it’s hard to sell something if you have never seen it. It’s usually about two people going to understand why that location has been chosen, and why the audience would go there. We spend a few days on location, and get details we would never get via email or phone. Meanwhile, the 3D team is recreating the property and the environment to get it ready for shooting.

Most importantly, at this stage of the project the filming and 3D teams are not talking to each other, and that’s on purpose. This is a technique widely used in the film industry – you build your storyline and script first and then you apply it to the location that you scouted. The huge benefit to this approach is that it allows us to stay true to our story and to make it understandable to our client’s audience.

Where do you see the future of this technology going? What can still be developed or has new potential?

Pre-opening marketing content is released before a product is delivered, so there’s a huge opportunity to massage or rework what’s provided to the public before the property opens using their feedback.

Properties can have two different lives then, one before they are built and one after. The built life is secondary if the project has already lived in the visitor’s imagination for a while, so they are already familiar with it when they step over the threshold. And the way to build a property into someone’s imagination is by storytelling.

Lead image: Paul Spaltman’s visualisations, created in Lumion, helped to kickstart a development in Suriname by creating a sense of a shared, achievable endeavour. Courtesy of Paul Spaltman