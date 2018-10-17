Demetri Porphyrios to join Giancarlo Mazzanti and Clare Wright on the AR Library awards jury

Established in 1985, Porphyrios Associates is based in the UK and practises internationally, with a strong portfolio of educational and public buildings, particularly in historical setttings. Buildings include the Magdalen College Grove Quadrangle at Oxford University, residential buildings at Selwyn College in Cambridge, and Whitman College at Princeton University, which was awarded the Driehaus Architecture Prize in 2004 (fellow winners include Leon Krier and Robert Stern). Most recently, Porphyrios Associates designed the award-winning King’s Cross masterplan in London with Allies and Morrison.

Educated at Princeton University, Dr Demetri Porphyrios has also taught at the Architectural Association, the Polytechnic of Central London and the Royal College of Art and is visiting Davenport and Louis Kahn Professor at Yale University.

