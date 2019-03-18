Your browser is no longer supported

Competition: Paris La Défense

18 March, 2019

Paris La Défense is launching a competitive dialogue process for the revitalisation of underground infrastructure in a major Paris business district (Deadline: 1 April)

Paris La Défense is seeking to vitalise the ‘interstitial volumes’ that lie beneath its central esplanade, interlocked with underground infrastructures. Located at the heart of La Défense, these spaces are very close to public transport and offer high potential due to their distinctive size and morphology. The aim is to use them to develop a new offering of activities accessible to the public – and see a lively and unusual destination emerge as a result. Paris La Défense, as the urban planner, developer and manager of the business district, is launching a competitive dialogue process. The purpose to this process is to award an architectural, programming, engineering and planning services framework agreement for the vitalisation of the central residual volumes. A bonus of 200 000 € will be given to the selected candidates who will complete the procedure.

Visit the competition website for more information

Image copyright Adrien Teurlais

Image copyright Adrien Teurlais

