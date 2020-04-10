Your browser is no longer supported

AR Reading List 004

10 April, 2020

Full screen3163285 matt black 2014 fallowed tomato fields corcoran california drought fallow architectural review nn11432828

The latest instalment of our new series of AR Reading Lists: seven carefully chosen pieces from our archive, free for registered users

Architects are far from immune from the competitive pressures birthed by endless cycles of production. There is the increasing imperative to be ever more efficient with time, with budget, the pressure to draw a more efficient, tighter plan. It is the capitalist project to wrest productivity from humans. Untangling us from the ecological rhythms where rest is regenerative, and elevating the paradigm of incessant production to the upper-most podium as the ultimate and only goal. It is because of this momentum our planet is unable to recover, to sleep.

This list is an ode to the idle, to gaps and to fallowness, it is an assemblage of arguments bearing the belief that with emptiness can come grace. Perhaps for passing time this week we should consider stillness and pause. Can we find a place for dormancy amidst the relentlessness of perpetual activity?

