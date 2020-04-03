AR Reading List 003

The latest instalment of our new series of AR Reading Lists: seven carefully chosen pieces from our archive, free for registered users

Architecture writing is not an auxiliary field. It is the lyrical mirror to the physically built. The AR has long been concerned with the nature of criticism itself, the significance of its role and matters of style: the history of architecture writing as varied as the buildings it covers – who is allowed to write being crucial, as well as expectations of register, assumptions of authority, devotions of care and research, relationships to truth.

A traditional idea of writing about architecture follows something of a different line from an idea of an architecture of writing, or writing architecture itself. The form of the passage, the pattern of words on the page, is both spatial and fully lived, and should be treated as such. What further riches might be gained from its exploration?

