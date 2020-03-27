AR Reading List 002

The second instalment of our new series of AR Reading Lists: seven carefully chosen pieces from our archive, free for registered users

Where last week’s reading list looked at architectures of care and working from home, this week we consider patterns of domestic life: patterns that for many have intensified, or even pressurised over past weeks. As both work and social life fold into the home, and shared flats and families alike are kept in near-constant contact, the line between domesticity and public life has all but disappeared completely.

What do we owe to each other in an environment like this? What new roles or responsibilities might we need to take up, to care well for each other, or to keep sane?

