AR Reading List 001

This week’s seven carefully chosen pieces from the AR archive, free for registered users
As we are confined indoors, the inaugural AR Reading List uncovers architecture of care and wellbeing, from the hospital and the sanatorium to the home. Register for free to read today and receive the AR Reading List straight to your inbox. Stay safe, and happy reading!
- Revisit: Paimio Sanatorium by Alvar Aalto, Ellis Woodman, AR November 2016
‘The sanatorium was even equipped with a flag that was raised whenever a patient returned to health’
- Elements of the hospital: 1300-1900, PJ Stone, AR June 1965
‘By 1900 the bed, as the basic functional unit of any hospital, began to lose ground in the face of the growing diagnostic facilities’
- Vredenburg Hospital in South Africa by Wolff Architects, Tomà Berlanda, AR May 2017
‘The institutions reserved for whites were well equipped, offering excellent care standards, while those for blacks were often poorly equipped and understaffed’
- De Overloop care home in the Netherlands by Herman Hertzberger, Peter Buchanan, AR April 1985
‘This building celebrates that final communion when we have to face death, which for the occupants of the building is coming sooner rather than later’
- Waging war: pay for domestic labour, Edwina Attlee, AR October 2019
‘If you have a job you might bring home the bacon. Apparently, a wage is not made in the home.’
- Working models: changing work patterns embrace the home office, Jeremy Melvin, AR July/August 2018
‘Whether facilitated by Ikea furniture, or more expensive products from Vitsœ or Knoll, it is an ever‐growing reality in the uncertain employment conditions of the “gig economy”’
- Pyjama party: what we do in bed, Beatriz Colomina, AR March 2018
‘Hugh Hefner relocated his office to his bed, turning the bed into the epicentre of a global empire. “I don’t go out of the house at all!!! I am a contemporary recluse”’
Subscribe today to join the conversation and help support independent critical architectural writing. Digital subscriptions are available and all our content is available online, anywhere in the world