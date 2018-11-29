AR Emerging Architecture 2018 awards winners revealed

Carla Juaçaba Studio has been announced the winner of the AR’s Emerging Architecture awards 2018 along with two Highly Commended practices: Johansen Skovsted Architekter and Yu Momoeda Architecture Office

Carla Juaçaba Studio from Brazil received the coveted £10,000 prize last night (29 November) in Amsterdam. The practice presented a selection of projects, including their chapel for the Pavilion of the Holy See at this year’s Venice Biennale and Casa Santa Teresa in Rio de Janiero, at the live judging held at the World Architecture Festival (WAF). The practice was selected from a shortlist of 14 by this year’s judging panel, which comprised architects who are all previously commended in the awards: Spanish architect Ángela García de Paredes of Paredes Pedrosa, finalists of the inaugural 1999 AR Emerging Architecture awards; Indian architect Gurjit Singh Matharoo commended in the 2009 edition; and Ronald Rietveld of Dutch practice RAAAF, winners in 2013.

The architectural review emerging architecture carla juaçaba studio Source: FEDERICO CAIROLI Carla Juaçaba Studio’s Pavilion of the Holy See in Venice, Italy

The judging panel applauded the consistency and continuity of Juaçaba’s work, from a simple pavilion to a family house, the tenacity and determination to achieve her vision, and working closely onsite. ‘Carla Juaçaba proposed something that interests me a lot and which I haven’t seen before,’ Ángela García commented, ‘It also means a lot to celebrate the work of a female sole practitioner – it is tough to be a woman in architecture.’ Gurjit Singh Matharoo added, ‘We were looking for architectural merit, and Carla stands out.’

Joining the winner, the judges selected two Highly Commended practices: Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter from Denmark and Yu Momoeda Architecture Office from Japan. Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter presented a selection of projects including their work in the Tipperne nature reserve and the Skjern River pumping stations, both in Denmark, and Yu Momoeda Architecture Office was highly commended for the Four Funeral Houses and Sakura Passage ceremony hall, both in Japan. The judges’ praised Johansen Skovsted’s sensitive approach to landscape and their thoughtful transformation of existing buildings and highlighted the way Yu Momoeda created atmospheric spaces, observing the surroundings and translating this essence into his built work. Both Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter and Yu Momoeda Architecture Office were also shortlisted in last year’s Emerging Architecture awards.

The architectural review emerging architecture johansen skovsted tipperne Source: RASMUS NORLANDER Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter’s Tipperne tower in Ringkøbing Fjord, Denmark

The architectural review emerging architecture yu momoeda architecture office Source: YASHIRO PHOTO OFFICE Yu Momoeda Architecture Office’s Four Funeral Houses in Fukuoka, Japan

In addition to the winning and highly commended projects selected by the panel of judges, this year we have introduced the Peter Davey Prize – a prize awarded to the editors’ choice, celebrating the twentieth edition of Emerging Architecture – which this year is awarded to Aulets Arquitectes from Mallorca, Spain. Aulets presented a body of work including the Plà i Llevan oenological station and the Arimunani School, both in Mallorca. The prize commemorates the AR’s 11th and second longest-serving Editor, Peter Davey, who founded the AR Emerging Architecture awards in 1999 and sadly passed away earlier this year.

The architectural review emerging architecture aulets Source: JOSÉ HEVIA Aulets Arquitectes’ oenological Station in Palma de Mallorca, Spain

The AR editors’ recognised Aulets’ commitment to sustainability, both of the environment and the local heritage of Mallorca, using local materials, resources and technology – a commitment which Peter Davey felt was of great importance.