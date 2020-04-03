An update from the AR to our readers and supporters

As we settle into this strange new normal, the editorial team is currently working on our AR May 2020 issue – the first in the AR’s long history to be produced remotely. In the pipeline for months and scheduled to coincide with the Venice Biennale opening, it is our Tourism issue. While it is always interesting to see how a theme can expand and take on new layers of meaning, the sudden, screeching halt of global travel could not have been predicted. The likely consequences of this crisis are inevitably challenging why and how we travel and throwing into question our dependence on the tourism economy.

From newspapers to specialist publications, a lot of titles have decided to lift their paywalls and offer their content for free. It is incredible, almost overwhelming, to see how generous the Internet can become and how people, homebound around the world, seek to create new connections. We have introduced free, weekly reading lists sharing stories both new and old, but would invite you to consider an AR digital subscription in order to support independent architectural writing and our ecosystem of writers and photographers.

Thank you to our subscribers for your continued support. The AR April 2020 issue should now be with you or arriving soon if you are a print subscriber – there may be some postal delays locally, please be patient and kind at this difficult time.

In the current challenging economic climate, we have been asked to reduce our working hours by 20%. It is important to us that we do not compromise our editorial integrity and quality at this time, and we have therefore made the difficult decision to reduce the pagination of upcoming issues. At a time when writers are unable to visit and experience buildings first-hand, we are rethinking the traditional ways we write about buildings and, inevitably, the structure and form of the magazine. We believe it is crucial that our audiences are aware of these editorial conversations and understand our decision-making. The current circumstances are also an opportunity to be creative and innovative.

Remember to register for our new newsletters which include the weekly AR Reading List sent each Saturday – seven pieces from our 124-year history available to read for free – as well as an exclusive photo-essay, AR In Pictures, where we share behind-the-scenes shots as well as images we aren’t always able to fit into the print publication, and all the latest content uploaded on our website, including recent stories, material scanned from the archive, videos and other online-only pieces.

We would like to wish all our readers, subscribers, contributors, supporters and friends all around the world well at this extremely uncertain and unprecedented time – look after yourselves and each other.