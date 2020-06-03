A note from the AR

We would like our voices to join those in the Black Lives Matter movement and to publicly express our support. Brutality, systematic oppression against minorities and all forms of injustice need to be condemned. At the AR, we are taking some time to read, listen and process quietly, to give space to thinking, learning, and rethinking. The AR has a chequered and problematic history which we recognise and are committed to addressing. There is more work to be done.

Thank you to everyone who has been generous with their thoughts both privately and publicly: our inboxes are open for conversation, dialogue, thoughts and ideas about recent events and how the AR can change and evolve.