Podcast: magCulture meets the AR

Editor Manon Mollard talks about the AR’s proud 122-year-old tradition of challenge and criticism, and introduces the 1457th issue: from libraries and archives to the architecture of text itself, the book issue asks whether books and words shape architecture just as much as buildings.



In this issue we meet bookmaker Irma Boom and publisher Lars Müller, visit the libraries of Clorindo Testa and Alberto Kalach – as well as the buildings for books included in our AR Library award shortlist – and invite you into our Book of Books, filled with features inspired by books both old and new. Mollard also speaks about the 1458th issue on Failure, and looks ahead to the AR’s future.



Her talk is followed by a Q&A with Jeremy Leslie and members of the audience.



magCulture is based near Old Street in London. You can visit their website here

Img 4669 Photograph by Luke Hayes