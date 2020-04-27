Your browser is no longer supported

The Tourism issue is here

27 April, 2020

Studio Anne Holtrop | Valerio Olgiati | Leopold Banchini & Noura Al Sayeh | Taylor + Hinds | One O One | Fala | Gio Ponti | Charlotte Perriand | Marcel Breuer | Martin Parr

1471 cover ar tourism

Click here to view the digital edition of the AR Tourism issue and here to visit The Architectural Review’s online shop

As the climate crisis has progressively deepened, the question has been raised of what it would possibly take to place brakes on the colossal, surging machine of global travel. With a seemingly unstoppable industry now at its knees, we are left to examine how much was ever really needed, and consider the different worlds we could build when we are able to return. 

While this issue was originally planned to coincide with the opening of the Venice Biennale, it was instead put to press from home. We consider travel from a sudden distance, both as deeply personal, as a means of escape, and in its role as a footing in local economies worldwide. Architecture retains a focal position, as both new developments and curated experiences vie with historical sites to draw the attention of the travelling crowd.

 

AR May 2020

Tourism

Tourist trap, Justinien Tribillon
World stage, Tomà Berlanda
Dark tourism, Darran Anderson
The rehabilitation of Muharraq, Manon Mollard
Interview: Martin Parr, Manon Mollard
Travel agent: guidebooks and atlases, Tom Keeley
Secret service: Housekeeping by Design: Hotels and Labor, 2016, David Brody, Fabrizio Gallanti
Terminal decline, Edwin Heathcote
Reputations: Gio Ponti, Chiara Spangaro
Revisit: Flaine, Marcel Breuer and Les Arcs, Charlotte Perriand, Susanne Stacher
Outrage: the ecotourism hoax, Maria Smith
Gapado island by One O One Architects, Colin Marshall
In practice: Airbnb machine, Fala Atelier, Filipe Magalhães and Lera Samovich
Far from the madding crowd, Matthew Turner
krakani lumi standing camp by Taylor + Hinds Architects, David Neustein
Answer on a postcard, Edwina Attlee

Click here to view the digital edition and here to visit The Architectural Review’s online shop

