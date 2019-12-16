Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

December 2019/January 2020 on New into Old + Preservation

16 December, 2019

Flores & Prats | Witherford Watson Mann | Rural Urban Framework + University of Hong Kong | Aulets | Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University | Max Von Werz, Mateo Riestra and José Arnaud-Bello | Lina Bo Bardi | Jamie Fobert | George Monbiot | William Morris

1467 cover ar new into old and preservation

1467 cover ar new into old and preservation

Click here to view the digital edition of the AR New into Old + Preservation issue

The architecture of the past might appear as a static and lasting thing; the roof over our heads and the solid floor beneath our feet assuring us that it will outlast at least our short human lives to remain or even become a thing of heritage for future generations. This issue, we look at acts of preservation, from the rituals performed and embedded with the contents of Kettle’s Yard in Cambridge to the continuous upkeep of the mud-formed buildings of Tangassogo village in Burkina Faso. The informal cycle of care that is instated in these buildings from their conception sits outside the institutional system of protection that governs the designation and control of European heritage structures, and these should be challenged in their own right: in the keynote, Jorge Otero-Pailos explores possibilities for experimentation in preservation practices, as well as the possibility of alternative heritage objects. However radical this might seem now, the status quo of preservation has been dependent on the experimental action of those who have come before: as Darran Anderson reminds us, ‘today’s rebels are, after all, tomorrow’s puritans’. William Morris, who stars in this issue’s Reputations, exclaimed ‘The past is not dead, it is living in us, and wil be alive in the future which we are now helping to make’.

All is not preserved equally. Modernist architecture is not often treated to the same care and funding as that from the 19th century, and as George Monbiot tells us, ‘we are dominated by single-species thinking, where we will preserve one species at the expense of all others.’ Anna Souter writes of rewilding that it ‘wants to avoid the tropes of traditional conservation movements’, putting forward an idea of preservation that hopes to disrupt the primacy of the human animal it favours. 

With Mill + Jones’ graphic novel, featured in the latest instalment of the book of books, the physical matter of memory becomes a focus as we are introduced to a world of ‘archived salvage’. Architecture itself becomes a repository of memory, and we question what should be done with buildings that have turned into symbols of trauma, whether from terror attacks or from fire, or in cities like Athens, where antiquity itself can become a burden. Tom Wilkinson reviews Yerevan 1996/1997, the 2019 replication of a photo book made by Ursula Schulz-Dornburg for her daughter. The private artefact is made public, dug up and distanced from its historical moment – now appearing as an estranged object that might take on any matter of imagined history. Lina Bo Bardi said that ‘if people thought that everything old hat had to be preserved, the city would soon turn into a museum of junk’, her delicate moves and folding furniture implemented yet to imbue existing buildings with new life.

As the need to find alternatives to short-sighted or heavily consumptive traditions of constant new construction becomes increasingly urgent, we turn our attention to strategies of adaptive reuse with the New into Old awards, examining how buildings can be given a new lease of life and celebrating the creative ways they have been remodelled to welcome contemporary uses. This year, we visited projects in Spain, China, Mexico and the UK before our judges selected Flores & Prats’ Sala Beckett Theatre as the winner. The full table of contents is available here.

Click here to view the digital edition and here to visit The Architectural Review’s online store

Related files

You might also like...

  • Crop eugeniu lordachescu architectural review

    Arbiters of conscience: architectural jeremiads

    15 January, 2020Darran Anderson

    In the censure of destruction and alienation wrought by architecture, jeremiads play a crucial role in upholding both aesthetics and humanity

  • 0 linn warme morris reputations architectural review

    William Morris (1834-1896)

    3 January, 2020Paul Davies

    Central to the revivial of British textile arts and methods of production, Morris’ life was a constant tustle between his fervent socialist values and a concern with catering to the ‘swinish luxury of the rich’

  • Omr rorygardiner 0291 v1

    Setting the record straight: Galería OMR in Mexico City by Max von Werz, Mateo Riestra and José Arnaud-Bello

    13 December, 2019Juan Carlos Cano

    New into Old 2019 Commended: Deploying a light-touch approach, three young architects have revamped the Sala Margolin in Mexico City into the new Galería OMR

  • Lauriebaker5

    Laurie Baker (1917-2007)

    25 November, 2019Himanshu Burte

    After graduating from Birmingham School of Architecture, Baker made India his home where he addressed the housing needs of the poor, sometimes called the ‘Gandi of Indian architecture’

  • 1466 cover ar foreign + emerging architecture

    November 2019 on the Foreign + Emerging Architecture

    4 November, 2019

    Sixteen architects under the age of 45 to watch from around the world, plus critical regionalism revisited, the Bauhaus in Britain, Laurie Baker, Louis Kahn, Álvaro Siza and much more

    1466 cover ar foreign + emerging architecture

    1466 cover ar foreign + emerging architecture

    Click here to view the digital edition of the AR Foreign + Emerging Architecture issue

  • 0402 ginásio do clube atlético paulistano paulo mendes da rocha architectural review

    Retrospective: Paulo Mendes da Rocha

    16 October, 2019Ana Vaz Milheiro, Sol Camacho

    The architectural language of the most well known member of the Paulista school was intentionally used as a political weapon

  • 1465 cover ar brazil

    October 2019 on Brazil

    24 September, 2019

    Paulo Mendes da Rocha | MMBB Arquitetos | Andrade Morettin | Kengo Kuma + FGMF | Königsberger Vannucchi | Brasil Arquitetura | Affonso Eduardo Reidy | Gru.a | 23 Sul | Messina Rivas | C+P Arquitetura | Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero | Oscar Niemeyer

  • 1464 cover ar money

    September 2019 on Money

    27 August, 2019

    Yasmeen Lari | Heatherwick Studio | Lütjens Padmanabhan | Peter Zumthor | OFFICE | Pezo von Ellrichshausen | Studio KO | Supertanker | Richard Seifert | Typology: Bank

  • 14623 cover ar house and social housing

    July/August 2019 on AR House + Social housing

    15 July, 2019

    General Design Co | Collectif Encore | David Leech Architects | AZL Architects | MORQ | Kochi Architect’s Studio | Lacaton & Vassal | Balkrishna Doshi | Instituto Balear de la Vivienda | Alberto Kalach + TAX | Comunal | Rozana Montiel | Peter Barber Architects | Lacol | Rogelio Salmona | Minnette De Silva | Typology: Palace

  • 1462 cover ar ireland

    June 2019 on the islands of Ireland

    10 June, 2019

    dePaor | Grafton | Clancy Moore | TAKA | Ryan W Kennihan Architects | Arigho Larmour Wheeler Architects | Noreile Breen | Paul Dillon | Peter and Mary Doyle | Hall McKnight | Kevin Roche