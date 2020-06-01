The Inside issue is here

Home in the time of coronavirus | Quarantine architecture | Interior landscapes | Windows | Corridors | Desks | The couch | Tom de Paor | Mill & Jones | Anni Albers
Over the past few months we have witnessed the world turn inward. As streets emptied, schools, bars, restaurants closed and entire countries shut-off, we have been sucked inside.
Staying in is no longer a choice, we are forced to reconsider the space of the home under new conditions. This issue interrogates that which constitutes the interior, its furniture, linings, portals to outside, and how our bodies sink into and mediate these landscapes. What happens when the public functions of the city, social relations and work are all forced to reside in the domestic? Architecture has a history of constructing microcosms, dreaming up closed-off worlds designed in bubbles, tied to ideas of self-sufficiency and utopia. Is there a new world to be imagined from the comfort of our own couches?
AR June 2020
Inside
Public house, Atxu Amann y Alcocer and Flavio Martella
Architecture of quarantine, David Garcia
Outrage: the insanity of tiny homes, Jack Self
Specious spaces, Mill & Jones
A journey around my flat, Tom Wilkinson
Desk job, Elise Limon
Reputations: Anni Albers, Jordan Troeller
Looking in on the landscape, Lili Zarzycki
Analysing the couch, Nathan Kravis
Body dwelling, Lili Zarzycki
Toward an architecture, Tom de Paor
Living in the bubble, Manon Mollard
Corridors of uncertainty, Catherine Slessor
Outside in, Eleanor Beaumont