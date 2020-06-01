Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

The Inside issue is here

1 June, 2020

Home in the time of coronavirus | Quarantine architecture | Interior landscapes | Windows | Corridors | Desks | The couch |  Tom de Paor | Mill & Jones | Anni Albers 

1472 cover ar inside

1472 cover ar inside

Click here to view the digital edition of the AR Inside issue and here to visit The Architectural Reviews online shop

Over the past few months we have witnessed the world turn inward. As streets emptied, schools, bars, restaurants closed and entire countries shut-off, we have been sucked inside.

Staying in is no longer a choice, we are forced to reconsider the space of the home under new conditions. This issue interrogates that which constitutes the interior, its furniture, linings, portals to outside, and how our bodies sink into and mediate these landscapes. What happens when the public functions of the city, social relations and work are all forced to reside in the domestic? Architecture has a history of constructing microcosms, dreaming up closed-off worlds designed in bubbles, tied to ideas of self-sufficiency and utopia. Is there a new world to be imagined from the comfort of our own couches?

AR June 2020

Inside

Public house, Atxu Amann y Alcocer and Flavio Martella 
Architecture of quarantine, David Garcia
Outrage: the insanity of tiny homes, Jack Self
Specious spaces, Mill & Jones 
A journey around my flat, Tom Wilkinson
Desk job, Elise Limon
Reputations: Anni Albers, Jordan Troeller 
Looking in on the landscape, Lili Zarzycki
Analysing the couch, Nathan Kravis
Body dwelling, Lili Zarzycki 
Toward an architecture, Tom de Paor
Living in the bubble, Manon Mollard 
Corridors of uncertainty, Catherine Slessor 
Outside in, Eleanor Beaumont 

Click here to view the digital edition and here to visit The Architectural Review’s online shop

You might also like...

  • Inside editorial brain architectural review

    Editorial: turning inward

    2 June, 2020

    The June issue retreats into the interior, in order to interrogate our homes and ourselves

  • 1472 cover ar inside

    AR June 2020 on Inside

    1 June 2020

    Home in the time of coronavirus | Quarantine architecture | Interior landscapes | Windows | Corridors | Desks | The couch |  Tom de Paor | Mill & Jones | Anni Albers 

  • 1470 cover ar darkness

    AR April 2020 on Darkness

    30 March 2020

    Smiljan Radić | Toshiko Mori Architect | Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates | Carmody Groarke | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo | Estudi d’Arquitectura Toni Gironès | Tadao Ando | Typology: Nightclub

  • 1471 cover ar tourism

    AR May 2020 on Tourism

    27 April 2020

    Studio Anne Holtrop | Valerio Olgiati | Leopold Banchini & Noura Al Sayeh | Taylor + Hinds | One O One | Fala | Gio Ponti | Charlotte Perriand | Marcel Breuer | Martin Parr

  • 1469 cover ar masculinities w awards copy

    AR March 2020 on Masculinities + W Awards

    24 February 2020

    Yasmeen Lari | Beatriz Colomina | Hawkins\Brown | Collective Architecture | Mole Architects | Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners | Atelier Masōmī | Francesca Torzo Architetto | BDR Bureau | Gatti Routh Rhodes | Svetlana Kana Radević | Joel Sanders | Typology: Gymnasium