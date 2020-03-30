The Darkness issue is here

Smiljan Radić | Toshiko Mori Architect | Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates | Carmody Groarke | Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo | Estudi d’Arquitectura Toni Gironès | Tadao Ando | Typology: Nightclub
As the dark of the night is progressively hedged out by 24/7 cities and light technology, political futures for many around the world nevertheless seem increasingly overcast, the dark cloud of the climate crisis looming menacing over all.
In this issue we look to what happens in the dark, from sleep to dancing to all varieties of shady behaviour. For a discipline so focused on the visual, absolute darkness can be a difficult subject – but for many, the colour black remains a gainly aesthetic and symbolic tool. Life in the shadows can be subversive if marginal, and in a culture of ever-increasing surveillance, these unseen pockets might become the last bastion of resistance.
AR April 2020
Darkness
In praise of darkness, Sigri Sandberg
Lights out, Catherine Slessor
Nightwalking in London, Matthew Beaumont
Outrage: subversive sleep, Ruth Noack
Teatro Biobío by Smiljan Radić, Alejandra Celedón
Typology: Nightclub, Tom Wilkinson
Shady democracy, Lesley Lokko
Fass School by Toshiko Mori Architect, Chérif Tall
MARe Museum by Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates, Paula Erizanu
Windermere Jetty Museum by Carmody Groarke, Lili Zarzycki
Paint it black, Manon Mollard
Building for the blind, Gabriela Carrillo
Lleida climate museum by Estudi d’Arquitectura Toni Gironès, Eleanor Beaumont
A place that exists only in moonlight, Katie Paterson