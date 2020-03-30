The Darkness issue is here

1470 cover ar darkness Click here to view the digital edition of the AR Darkness issue and here to visit The Architectural Review’s online shop

As the dark of the night is progressively hedged out by 24/7 cities and light technology, political futures for many around the world nevertheless seem increasingly overcast, the dark cloud of the climate crisis looming menacing over all.

In this issue we look to what happens in the dark, from sleep to dancing to all varieties of shady behaviour. For a discipline so focused on the visual, absolute darkness can be a difficult subject – but for many, the colour black remains a gainly aesthetic and symbolic tool. Life in the shadows can be subversive if marginal, and in a culture of ever-increasing surveillance, these unseen pockets might become the last bastion of resistance.

AR April 2020

Darkness

In praise of darkness, Sigri Sandberg

Lights out, Catherine Slessor

Nightwalking in London, Matthew Beaumont

Outrage: subversive sleep, Ruth Noack

Teatro Biobío by Smiljan Radić, Alejandra Celedón

Typology: Nightclub, Tom Wilkinson

Shady democracy, Lesley Lokko

Fass School by Toshiko Mori Architect, Chérif Tall

MARe Museum by Youssef Tohme Architects and Associates, Paula Erizanu

Windermere Jetty Museum by Carmody Groarke, Lili Zarzycki

Paint it black, Manon Mollard

Building for the blind, Gabriela Carrillo

Lleida climate museum by Estudi d’Arquitectura Toni Gironès, Eleanor Beaumont

A place that exists only in moonlight, Katie Paterson