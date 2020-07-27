The Criticism issue is here

1473 cover ar criticism Click here to view the digital edition of the AR Inside issue and here to visit The Architectural Review’s online shop

At a moment when independent publications are under existential threat, it has perhaps never been more urgent to reflect on criticism in architecture.



In a fast-evolving and ever-changing media landscape, architecture criticism is not confined to written words. We look at the various sites of criticism: in the margins, in social media and digital platforms, in building itself, in the sketchbook, photography and film. This issue considers criticism as a conversation around a table, as collecting, assembling, cutting, editing, layering, drawing, redrawing, writing, rewriting, making, and talking. We turn our gaze to what is included and excluded from this table, examining the colonial and capitalist forces at work.

AR July / August 2020

Criticism

Selecting, visiting and publishing buildings, Manon Mollard

Marginal modes, Jane Rendell

Coloniality in Colombian criticism, Felipe Hernández

Critical practice, Andrew Clancy

Drawing essay: The open sketchbook, Balkrishna Doshi, Marie-José Van Hee, Smiljan Radić, Johansen Skovsted, Jan de Vylder, Tom de Paor, Rozana Montiel, Flores & Prats, Francesca Torzo, Wolff Architects, Peter Märkli, Grafton Architects, David Leech, Comunal Taller de Arquitectura

Cut and paste: Montages by Dayanita Singh, David Campany

Reputations: Esther McCoy, Anna Kats

Film studies, François Penz

Retrospective: Jenaro Pindú, Luis Alberto Elgue

Outrage: Architectural spin, Rob Fiehn

Image rights and wrongs, Catherine Slessor

The price of architecture criticism, Eleanor Beaumont

Redistributing Korean criticism, Hyungmin Pai