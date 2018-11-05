The AR Emerging Architecture issue is here

Fourteen architects under the age of 45 to watch from around the world, plus pieces on the Netherlands and Amsterdam, where the winner of the AR Emerging Architecture awards 2018 will be announced

The AR’s Emerging Architecture awards are now in their 20th year, established in 1999 by the then Editor Peter Davey in response to the heavy-hitting Gold Medals, Pritzkers, and other lifetime achievement awards. This year’s shortlist encompasses places as far-flung as Nepal, Uganda, Hong Kong and Brazil, and countries closer to home but equally under-represented in the history of these awards and the architectural press in general, such as Ireland.

As the awards kick off in Amsterdam later this month, we supplement this year’s shortlist with an architectural roll call from the Netherlands. Hans Ibelings explores the current directions in Dutch architecture, speculating that the Superdutch tide might be turning, Alex Raúl weighs up Amsterdam’s reputation for tolerance with its history of oppression, and in this month’s Outrage, Mark Minkjan laments the Dutch starchitects’ lack of political positioning, particularly with respect to housing. This is in stark contrast to the social programmes of much of the architecture authored by the previous generation: Michiel van Iersel assesses a recent evaluation of Van Eyck’s Municipal Orphanage and we revisit Herman Hertzberger’s De Overloop care home, with a new introduction from Peter Buchanan. The turning point, Buchanan argues, was Rem Koolhaas, and the rise of the Superdutch. The country’s most stratospherically successful architectural export (and co-author of our cover illustration) is, at last, the subject of Reputations. The full table of contents is available here.