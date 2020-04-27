AR May 2020 on Tourism

Click here to get a copy of our AR Tourism issue – please bear in mind that both distribution and local postal services may be affected by coronavirus, and issues might take longer than normal to reach you. If you have purchased an issue and are having trouble with your order, please contact our customer services team on customerservicesteam@emap.com If you are a subscriber, click here to sign in and read digital editions of the magazine – they are under My Account. Not a subscriber? Find out more and support the AR here

As the climate crisis has progressively deepened, the question has been raised of what it would possibly take to place brakes on the colossal, surging machine of global travel. With a seemingly unstoppable industry now at its knees, we are left to examine how much was ever really needed, and consider the different worlds we could build when we are able to return.

While this issue was originally planned to coincide with the opening of the Venice Biennale, it was instead put to press from home. We consider travel from a sudden distance, both as deeply personal, as a means of escape, and in its role as a footing in local economies worldwide. Architecture retains a focal position, as both new developments and curated experiences vie with historical sites to draw the attention of the travelling crowd.

AR May 2020

Tourism

Tourist trap, Justinien Tribillon

World stage, Tomà Berlanda

Dark tourism, Darran Anderson

The rehabilitation of Muharraq, Manon Mollard

Interview: Martin Parr, Manon Mollard

Travel agent: guidebooks and atlases, Tom Keeley

Secret service: Housekeeping by Design: Hotels and Labor, 2016, David Brody, Fabrizio Gallanti

Terminal decline, Edwin Heathcote

Reputations: Gio Ponti, Chiara Spangaro

Revisit: Flaine, Marcel Breuer and Les Arcs, Charlotte Perriand, Susanne Stacher

Outrage: the ecotourism hoax, Maria Smith

Gapado island by One O One Architects, Colin Marshall

In practice: Airbnb machine, Fala Atelier, Filipe Magalhães and Lera Samovich

Far from the madding crowd, Matthew Turner

krakani lumi standing camp by Taylor + Hinds Architects, David Neustein

Answer on a postcard, Edwina Attlee