AR March 2020 on Masculinities + W Awards

When we speak of masculinity, we inescapably speak also of femininity – and everything in between and outside the two. Looking beyond binary gender divisions, reductive models, harmful norms and singular ideals, this issue features the renamed W Awards and examines the ways that masculinities are generated and performed within architecture and the city.



In this month’s issue, we peer inside the testosterone-spiked gymnasium, the delivery room of the man midwife, the male domain of the cockpit and around collosal male monuments. We challenge the maleness of genius and heteronormative scale from the Vitruvian man to the Modulor, alongside many other stories and the W Awards: the Jane Drew Prize awarded to Yasmeen Lari, the Ada Louise Huxtable Prize to Beatriz Colomina, the Moira Gemmill Prize for architects under the age of 45, and the MJ Long Prize for UK-based architects working in practice.

AR March 2020

Masculinities

Outrage: seminal words, Lili Zarzycki

The gender of genius, Hilde Heynen

Proportional representation, Edwin Heathcote

Monuments to men, Darran Anderson

Male delivery, Emma Cheatle

Reputations: Svetlana Kana Radević, Anna Kats

Flights of fancy, Cassandre Greenberg

Typology: Gymnasium, Tom Wilkinson

Interview with Joel Sanders, Lili Zarzycki

Binary code, Pol Esteve

Camera man, Edwin Coomasaru

W Awards

Jane Drew Prize: Yasmeen Lari, Helen Thomas

Ada Louise Huxtable Prize: Beatriz Colomina, Tom Wilkinson

MJ Long Prize: Nicola Rutt, Here East, Hawkins\Brown, Jay Merrick

MJ Long Prize: Emma Fairhurst, Calton Hill, Collective Architecture, Mark Cousins

MJ Long Prize: Tracy Meller, Centre House LSE, RHSP, Catherine Slessor

MJ Long Prize: Alice Hamlin, Marmalade Lane, Mole Architects, Douglas Murphy

Moira Gemmill Prize: Mariam Kamara, Atelier Masōmī, Mpho Matsipa

Moira Gemmill Prize: Francesca Torzo, Francesca Torzo Architetto, Eleanor Beaumont

Moira Gemmill Prize: Simona Della Rocca, BDR Bureau, Davide Tommaso Ferrando

Moira Gemmill Prize: Stefanie Rhodes, Gatti Routh Rhodes, Jon Astbury