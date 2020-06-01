AR June 2020 on Inside

Click here to get a copy of our AR Inside issue – please bear in mind that both distribution and local postal services may be affected by coronavirus, and issues might take longer than normal to reach you. If you have purchased an issue and are having trouble with your order, please contact our customer services team on customerservicesteam@emap.com If you are a subscriber, click here to sign in and read digital editions of the magazine – they are under My Account. Not a subscriber? Find out more and support the AR here

Over the past few months we have witnessed the world turn inward. As streets emptied, schools, bars, restaurants closed and entire countries shut-off, we have been sucked inside.

Staying in is no longer a choice, we are forced to embark on reconsidering the space of the home under new conditions. This issue interrogates that which constitutes the interior, its furniture, linings, portals to outside, and how our bodies sink into and mediate these landscapes. What happens when the public functions of the city, social relations and work are all forced to reside in the domestic? Architecture has a history of constructing microcosms, dreaming up closed-off worlds designed in bubbles, tied to ideas of self-sufficiency and utopia. Is there a new world to be imagined from the comfort of our own couches?

AR June 2020

Inside

Public house, Atxu Amann y Alcocer and Flavio Martella

Architecture of quarantine, David Garcia

Outrage: the insanity of tiny homes, Jack Self

Specious spaces, Mill & Jones

A journey around my flat, Tom Wilkinson

Desk job, Elise Limon

Reputations: Anni Albers, Jordan Troeller

Looking in on the landscape, Lili Zarzycki

Analysing the couch, Nathan Kravis

Body dwelling, Lili Zarzycki

Toward an architecture, Tom de Paor

Living in the bubble, Manon Mollard

Corridors of uncertainty, Catherine Slessor

Outside in, Eleanor Beaumont