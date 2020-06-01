Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

AR June 2020 on Inside

1 June, 2020

Full screen
1472 cover ar inside

Home in the time of coronavirus | Quarantine architecture | Interior landscapes | Windows | Corridors | Desks | The couch |  Tom de Paor | Mill & Jones | Anni Albers 

Click here to get a copy of our AR Inside issue – please bear in mind that both distribution and local postal services may be affected by coronavirus, and issues might take longer than normal to reach you. If you have purchased an issue and are having trouble with your order, please contact our customer services team on customerservicesteam@emap.com

If you are a subscriber, click here to sign in and read digital editions of the magazine – they are under My Account. Not a subscriber? Find out more and support the AR here

Over the past few months we have witnessed the world turn inward. As streets emptied, schools, bars, restaurants closed and entire countries shut-off, we have been sucked inside.

Staying in is no longer a choice, we are forced to embark on reconsidering the space of the home under new conditions. This issue interrogates that which constitutes the interior, its furniture, linings, portals to outside, and how our bodies sink into and mediate these landscapes. What happens when the public functions of the city, social relations and work are all forced to reside in the domestic? Architecture has a history of constructing microcosms, dreaming up closed-off worlds designed in bubbles, tied to ideas of self-sufficiency and utopia. Is there a new world to be imagined from the comfort of our own couches?

AR June 2020

Inside

Public house, Atxu Amann y Alcocer and Flavio Martella 
Architecture of quarantine, David Garcia
Outrage: the insanity of tiny homes, Jack Self
Specious spaces, Mill & Jones
A journey around my flat, Tom Wilkinson
Desk job, Elise Limon
Reputations: Anni Albers, Jordan Troeller 
Looking in on the landscape, Lili Zarzycki
Analysing the couch, Nathan Kravis
Body dwelling, Lili Zarzycki 
Toward an architecture, Tom de Paor
Living in the bubble, Manon Mollard 
Corridors of uncertainty, Catherine Slessor 
Outside in, Eleanor Beaumont 

Click here to buy a copy of the Inside issue

 

You might also like...