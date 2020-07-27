AR July / August 2020 on Criticism

Jane Rendell | Coloniality in criticism | Critical practice | The sketchbook | Criticism in film | Architectural spin | Dayanita Singh | Jenaro Pindú | Esther McCoy
At a moment when independent publications are under existential threat, it has perhaps never been more urgent to reflect on criticism in architecture.
In a fast-evolving and ever-changing media landscape, architecture criticism is not confined to written words. We look at the various sites of criticism: in the margins, in social media and digital platforms, in building itself, in sketchbooks, photography and film. This issue considers criticism as a conversation around a table, as collecting, assembling, cutting, editing, layering, drawing, redrawing, writing, rewriting, making, and talking. We turn our gaze to what is included and excluded from this table, examining the colonial and capitalist forces at work.
AR July / August 2020
Criticism
Selecting, visiting and publishing buildings, Manon Mollard
Marginal modes, Jane Rendell
Coloniality in Colombian criticism, Felipe Hernández
Critical practice, Andrew Clancy
Drawing essay: The open sketchbook, Balkrishna Doshi, Marie-José Van Hee, Smiljan Radić, Johansen Skovsted, Jan de Vylder, Tom de Paor, Rozana Montiel, Flores & Prats, Francesca Torzo, Wolff Architects, Peter Märkli, Grafton Architects, David Leech, Comunal Taller de Arquitectura
Cut and paste: Montages by Dayanita Singh, David Campany
Reputations: Esther McCoy, Anna Kats
Film studies, François Penz
Retrospective: Jenaro Pindú, Luis Alberto Elgue
Outrage: Architectural spin, Rob Fiehn
Image rights and wrongs, Catherine Slessor
The price of architecture criticism, Eleanor Beaumont
Redistributing Korean criticism, Hyungmin Pai
