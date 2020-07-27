AR July / August 2020 on Criticism

Click here to get a copy of our AR Criticism issue – please bear in mind that both distribution and local postal services may be affected by the coronavirus, and issues might take longer than normal to reach you. If you have purchased an issue and are having trouble with your order, please contact our customer services team on customerservicesteam@emap.com If you are a subscriber, click here to sign in and read digital editions of the magazine – they are under My Account. Not a subscriber? Find out more and support the AR here

At a moment when independent publications are under existential threat, it has perhaps never been more urgent to reflect on criticism in architecture.



In a fast-evolving and ever-changing media landscape, architecture criticism is not confined to written words. We look at the various sites of criticism: in the margins, in social media and digital platforms, in building itself, in sketchbooks, photography and film. This issue considers criticism as a conversation around a table, as collecting, assembling, cutting, editing, layering, drawing, redrawing, writing, rewriting, making, and talking. We turn our gaze to what is included and excluded from this table, examining the colonial and capitalist forces at work.

AR July / August 2020

Criticism

Selecting, visiting and publishing buildings, Manon Mollard

Marginal modes, Jane Rendell

Coloniality in Colombian criticism, Felipe Hernández

Critical practice, Andrew Clancy

Drawing essay: The open sketchbook, Balkrishna Doshi, Marie-José Van Hee, Smiljan Radić, Johansen Skovsted, Jan de Vylder, Tom de Paor, Rozana Montiel, Flores & Prats, Francesca Torzo, Wolff Architects, Peter Märkli, Grafton Architects, David Leech, Comunal Taller de Arquitectura

Cut and paste: Montages by Dayanita Singh, David Campany

Reputations: Esther McCoy, Anna Kats

Film studies, François Penz

Retrospective: Jenaro Pindú, Luis Alberto Elgue

Outrage: Architectural spin, Rob Fiehn

Image rights and wrongs, Catherine Slessor

The price of architecture criticism, Eleanor Beaumont

Redistributing Korean criticism, Hyungmin Pai