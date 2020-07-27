Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

AR July / August 2020 on Criticism

27 July, 2020

Full screen
1473 cover ar criticism

Jane Rendell | Coloniality in criticism | Critical practice | The sketchbook | Criticism in film | Architectural spin | Dayanita Singh | Jenaro Pindú | Esther McCoy 

Click here to get a copy of our AR Criticism issue – please bear in mind that both distribution and local postal services may be affected by the coronavirus, and issues might take longer than normal to reach you. If you have purchased an issue and are having trouble with your order, please contact our customer services team on customerservicesteam@emap.com

If you are a subscriber, click here to sign in and read digital editions of the magazine – they are under My Account. Not a subscriber? Find out more and support the AR here

At a moment when independent publications are under existential threat, it has perhaps never been more urgent to reflect on criticism in architecture. 

In a fast-evolving and ever-changing media landscape, architecture criticism is not confined to written words. We look at the various sites of criticism: in the margins, in social media and digital platforms, in building itself, in sketchbooks, photography and film. This issue considers criticism as a conversation around a table, as collecting, assembling, cutting, editing, layering, drawing, redrawing, writing, rewriting, making, and talking. We turn our gaze to what is included and excluded from this table, examining the colonial and capitalist forces at work. 

AR July / August 2020

Criticism

Selecting, visiting and publishing buildings, Manon Mollard
Marginal modes, Jane Rendell
Coloniality in Colombian criticism, Felipe Hernández
Critical practice, Andrew Clancy
Drawing essay: The open sketchbook, Balkrishna Doshi, Marie-José Van Hee, Smiljan Radić, Johansen Skovsted, Jan de Vylder, Tom de Paor, Rozana Montiel, Flores & Prats, Francesca Torzo, Wolff Architects, Peter Märkli, Grafton Architects, David Leech, Comunal Taller de Arquitectura
Cut and paste: Montages by Dayanita Singh, David Campany
Reputations: Esther McCoy, Anna Kats
Film studies, François Penz
Retrospective: Jenaro Pindú, Luis Alberto Elgue
Outrage: Architectural spin, Rob Fiehn
Image rights and wrongs, Catherine Slessor
The price of architecture criticism, Eleanor Beaumont
Redistributing Korean criticism, Hyungmin Pai

Click here to buy a copy of the Criticism issue

You might also like...