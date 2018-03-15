Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

The Rethinking the rural issue is here

15 March, 2018

Dessin et Construction | Carmody Groarke | Dorte Mandrup | Invisible Studio | Plan:b arquitectos | Edwin Lutyens | Typology: Building for animals

20180315 cover ar rethinking the rural

20180315 cover ar rethinking the rural

Click here to order a copy of the Rethinking the rural issue now

As more and more people migrate to our world’s cities, this month the AR is rethinking the rural. In the opening keynote, Adam Sutherland argues that the illusion of the rural idyll is increasingly in tension with its hardworking, messy reality.

From the depopulating Japanese hillsides of Koshirakura, to the tropical Marshall Islands exposed to radiation following nuclear tests in the ‘50s and now threatened by rising sea levels, rural landscapes across the world are under various urgent pressures.

An abandoned mine in the backwaters of Charleroi in Belgium has been prepared for a future urbanity that may never come to fruition and Plan:b arquitectos’ new series of schools in the jungles of Colombia offer an environment for learning in some of the most isolated rural communities.

With authorities and clients seeking to turn undervalued landscapes into attractive destinations, nature and visitor centres have become popular commissions for architects, illustrated in this issue with a review of Dorte Mandrup’s thatched Wadden Sea visitor centre in Jutland.

Invisible Studio’s dwellings in the woods poses an alternative to fast-paced urban living while Gillian Darley denounces the neglect of social housing in the countryside. Leading us to reconsider where lies the divide between urban and rural worlds, Carmody Groake’s Rectory Farm conceals an underground gravel quarry beneath a preserved slice of London’s Green Belt.

In the context of widespread rural reconstruction, Austin Williams argues that the Chinese countryside holds an important place in Chinese mythology, while Raymond Depardon captures the neglected French farmlands in his stunning photographs and film series.

And featured in this month’s Reputations, we revisit Edwin Lutyens’ eccentric and exquisite examples of English pastoralism, and Typology explores the strange and beautiful world of buildings for animals.

Click here to visit The Architectural Review’s online store

If you are a subscriber, click here to sign in and read digital editions of the magazine – they are under My Account

You might also like...

  • 20180315 cover ar rethinking the rural

    AR April 2018 on Rethinking the rural

    15 March 2018

    Dessin et Construction | Carmody Groarke | Dorte Mandrup | Invisible Studio | Plan:b arquitectos | Edwin Lutyens | Typology: Building for animals

  • 20180115 cover ar korea

    Latest: AR February 2018 on Korea

    17 January 2018

    Kim Swoo Geun | David Chipperfield Architects | CoRe Architects | STPMJ | Kim Jong Kyu | Mass Studies | Iroje | Byoungsoo Cho | Sewoon Sangga | Paju Book City | Typology: Bathhouse

  • 20171212 cover ar new into old

    Latest: AR December 2017/January 2018 on New into Old

    15 December 2017

    Teget | Wingårdhs | O-office | ZHA | Duggan Morris | Diederendirrix | Heatherwick Studio | Flores & Prats | MVRDV | LOWDO | Jørn Utzon | Rafael Moneo | Cedric Price

  • 20180215 cover ar wia

    Latest: AR March 2018 on Women in Architecture

    15 February 2018

    Wolff Architects | WISE Architecture | MAIO | Gabinete de Arquitectura | Dow Jones | Paredes Pedrosa | 6a Architects | Barclay & Crousse | Amanda Levete | Madelon Vriesendorp | Zaha Hadid