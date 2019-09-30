Reputations Live: Shiromi Pinto on Minnette de Silva at the Soane Museum

The Reputations Live series continues at the Soane Museum on Wednesday 16 October, presenting architecture’s biggest influencers and agitators as featured in AR’s Reputations

The second series of Reputations Live will once again explore the most prominent, prolific and notorious architects from Sir John Soane’s day to our present age, as featured in the AR’s Reputations series, started in 2011.

In the second talk of the programme, Shiromi Pinto, novelist and author of Plastic Emotions, presents Minnette de Silva. Expressive, unapologetic, and ahead of her time in ecological and participative design, the Sri Lankan architect is considered a pioneer of what she called Modern Regionalism – later to be known as Critical Regionalism.

Reputations Live: Shiromi Pinto on Minnette de Silva Wednesday 16 October Soane Museum, 13 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3BP 7pm £10 (£5 students) Book now

In the six-part series, hosted at the Soane Museum, writers, critics and practitioners champion their chosen architects for a live audience.