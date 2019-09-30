Reputations Live: Shiromi Pinto on Minnette de Silva at the Soane Museum

The Reputations Live series continues at the Soane Museum on Wednesday 16 October, presenting architecture’s biggest influencers and agitators as featured in AR’s Reputations
The second series of Reputations Live will once again explore the most prominent, prolific and notorious architects from Sir John Soane’s day to our present age, as featured in the AR’s Reputations series, started in 2011.
In the second talk of the programme, Shiromi Pinto, novelist and author of Plastic Emotions, presents Minnette de Silva. Expressive, unapologetic, and ahead of her time in ecological and participative design, the Sri Lankan architect is considered a pioneer of what she called Modern Regionalism – later to be known as Critical Regionalism.
Reputations Live: Shiromi Pinto on Minnette de Silva
Wednesday 16 October
Soane Museum, 13 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3BP
7pm
£10 (£5 students)
In the six-part series, hosted at the Soane Museum, writers, critics and practitioners champion their chosen architects for a live audience.
Wednesday 2 October: Darran Anderson on Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Wednesday 16 October – Shiromi Pinto on Minnette de Silva
Wednesday 6 November – Jack Self on Rem Koolhaas
Wednesday 20 November – Catherine Slessor on Charlotte Perriand
Wednesday 22 January – Stephen Parnell on Alison and Peter Smithson
Wednesday 12 February – Rowan Moore on Lina Bo Bardi