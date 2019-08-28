Your browser is no longer supported

Reputations Live: Darran Anderson on Giovanni Battista Piranesi at the Soane Museum

28 August, 2019

Full screenIndex images reputations live piranesi

Join us for the second series of Reputations Live at the Soane Museum, presenting architecture’s biggest influencers and agitators from the AR’s Reputations series

The second series of Reputations Live will once again explores the most prominent, prolific and notorious architects from Sir John Soane’s day to our present age, as featured in the AR’s Reputations series, started in 2011.

In the first talk of the programme, Darran Anderson, art and architecture writer and author of Imaginary Cities, presents Giovanni Battista Piranesi. The last of the Ancients and the first of the moderns, Piranesi’s legacy can be felt from the work of Lebbeus Woods and Alexander Brodsky to PoMo and Brutalism.

Reputations Live: Darran Anderson on Giovanni Battista Piranesi

Wednesday 2 October

Soane Museum, 13 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, London, WC2A 3BP

7pm

£10 (£5 students)

Book now

In the six-part series, hosted at the Soane Museum, writers, critics and practitioners champion their chosen architects for a live audience.

Wednesday 2 October: Darran Anderson on Giovanni Battista Piranesi 
Wednesday 16 October – Shiromi Pinto on Minnette de Silva
Wednesday 6 November – Jack Self on Rem Koolhaas
Wednesday 20 November – Catherine Slessor on Charlotte Perriand 

 

 

