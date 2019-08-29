Your browser is no longer supported

Foreign correspondence: the AR in the islands of Ireland

29 August, 2019

Join Andrew Clancy, Shelley McNamara, Lisa Godson and Cian Deegan in Dublin on Wednesday 18 September to celebrate the AR’s islands of Ireland issue 

The islands of Ireland have been the site of exile and migration, departure and return, import and export, and occasional correspondences with the rest of the world. Andrew Clancy writes in the AR’s June issue that ‘if there is a canon in Irish architecture, it seems to be one of ambiguity, of refined cross-pollinations, of great thought in small things’.

Wednesday 18 September

7pm

Robert Emmet Theatre, Arts Building, Trinity College Dublin

Buy your tickets here

Join The Architectural Review in association with the AAI to celebrate the islands of Ireland issue at Trinity College Dublin on Wednesday 18 September, and explore the translation, transmutation and transmission of Irish architecture on its journey around the world and back again. 

The panel will include architect and educator Andrew Clancy, co-founder of Grafton Architects Shelley McNamara, historian and researcher Lisa Godson and TAKA co-founder Cian Deegan. Taking Andrew Clancy’s piece Foreign Correspondence in the Islands of Ireland issue as a starting point, we will uncover the imprint of imported influences on the islands’ architecture as well as the traces of Irish architecture disseminated around the world.

A limited number of the currently sold-out islands of Ireland issue will be available to purchase for attendees.

 

