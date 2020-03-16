Your browser is no longer supported

Tianjin University Gym in China by Atelier Li Xinggang

16 March, 2020 By

The 18,300m2 complex at Tianjin University rivals even the gym-building efforts of the Romans

While British universities continue to build facilities they can ill afford in order to attract higher-fee-paying Chinese students, the Chinese have begun to do the same and produced a gym that not only surpasses most Western efforts of the postwar period but even rivals that of the Romans. The complex encompasses a multi-purpose sports hall and a swimming pool, the two being linked by a bridge; another elevated spur houses a covered running track. The vaulted roofs of the two main buildings are supported by massive conical forms in shuttered concrete and zigzagging fair-faced struts, with light filtering down through apertures reminiscent of the thermal windows of Roman baths. The whole is sheathed in an envelope of red brick.  

This case study is part of Typology: Gymnasium, featured in the AR March 2020 issue on Masculinities + W Awards – click here to read the full article, and here to buy your copy of the issue today

